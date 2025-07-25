通貨 / GNTX
GNTX: Gentex Corporation
29.05 USD 0.01 (0.03%)
セクター: 消費者向けサイクル ベース: US Dollar 利益通貨: US Dollar
GNTXの今日の為替レートは、-0.03%変化しました。日中、通貨は1あたり28.66の安値と29.12の高値で取引されました。
Gentex Corporationダイナミクスに従います。リアルタイムの相場は、市場の変化に迅速に対応するのに役立ちます。 異なる時間枠に切り替えることで、為替レートの傾向とダイナミクスを分、時間、日、週、月単位で監視できます。この情報を使用して、市場の変化を予測し、十分な情報に基づいて取引を決定してください。
1日のレンジ
28.66 29.12
1年のレンジ
20.28 31.48
- 以前の終値
- 29.06
- 始値
- 29.03
- 買値
- 29.05
- 買値
- 29.35
- 安値
- 28.66
- 高値
- 29.12
- 出来高
- 4.081 K
- 1日の変化
- -0.03%
- 1ヶ月の変化
- 4.53%
- 6ヶ月の変化
- 24.30%
- 1年の変化
- -2.42%
