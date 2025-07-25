Valute / GNTX
GNTX: Gentex Corporation
28.68 USD 0.37 (1.27%)
Settore: Beni di Consumo Ciclici Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar
Il tasso di cambio GNTX ha avuto una variazione del -1.27% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 28.60 e ad un massimo di 29.07.
Segui le dinamiche di Gentex Corporation. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.
GNTX News
Intervallo Giornaliero
28.60 29.07
Intervallo Annuale
20.28 31.48
- Chiusura Precedente
- 29.05
- Apertura
- 29.07
- Bid
- 28.68
- Ask
- 28.98
- Minimo
- 28.60
- Massimo
- 29.07
- Volume
- 4.285 K
- Variazione giornaliera
- -1.27%
- Variazione Mensile
- 3.20%
- Variazione Semestrale
- 22.72%
- Variazione Annuale
- -3.66%
20 settembre, sabato