QuotazioniSezioni
Valute / GNTX
Tornare a Azioni

GNTX: Gentex Corporation

28.68 USD 0.37 (1.27%)
Settore: Beni di Consumo Ciclici Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar

Il tasso di cambio GNTX ha avuto una variazione del -1.27% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 28.60 e ad un massimo di 29.07.

Segui le dinamiche di Gentex Corporation. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.

Grafico a schermo intero
  • M5
  • M15
  • M30
  • H1
  • H4
  • D1
  • W1
  • MN

GNTX News

Intervallo Giornaliero
28.60 29.07
Intervallo Annuale
20.28 31.48
Chiusura Precedente
29.05
Apertura
29.07
Bid
28.68
Ask
28.98
Minimo
28.60
Massimo
29.07
Volume
4.285 K
Variazione giornaliera
-1.27%
Variazione Mensile
3.20%
Variazione Semestrale
22.72%
Variazione Annuale
-3.66%
20 settembre, sabato