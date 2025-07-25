Currencies / GNTX
GNTX: Gentex Corporation
28.47 USD 0.22 (0.78%)
Sector: Consumer Cyclical Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar
GNTX exchange rate has changed by 0.78% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 28.05 and at a high of 28.52.
Follow Gentex Corporation dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
GNTX News
Daily Range
28.05 28.52
Year Range
20.28 31.48
- Previous Close
- 28.25
- Open
- 28.28
- Bid
- 28.47
- Ask
- 28.77
- Low
- 28.05
- High
- 28.52
- Volume
- 1.244 K
- Daily Change
- 0.78%
- Month Change
- 2.45%
- 6 Months Change
- 21.82%
- Year Change
- -4.37%
