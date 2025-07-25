货币 / GNTX
GNTX: Gentex Corporation
28.97 USD 0.46 (1.61%)
版块: 消费类周期性 基础: US Dollar 盈利货币: US Dollar
今日GNTX汇率已更改1.61%。当日，交易品种以低点28.41和高点29.00进行交易。
关注Gentex Corporation动态。实时报价将帮助您快速应对市场变化。通过在不同的时间周期之间切换，您可以按分钟、小时、天、周和月监控汇率趋势和动态。使用这些信息来预测市场变化并做出明智的交易决策。
GNTX新闻
日范围
28.41 29.00
年范围
20.28 31.48
- 前一天收盘价
- 28.51
- 开盘价
- 28.50
- 卖价
- 28.97
- 买价
- 29.27
- 最低价
- 28.41
- 最高价
- 29.00
- 交易量
- 1.381 K
- 日变化
- 1.61%
- 月变化
- 4.25%
- 6个月变化
- 23.96%
- 年变化
- -2.69%
