GNTX: Gentex Corporation
29.06 USD 0.55 (1.93%)
Sector: Valores de Consumo Cíclico Básica: US Dollar Divisa de beneficio: US Dollar
El tipo de cambio de GNTX de hoy ha cambiado un 1.93%. En este caso, el precio mínimo en el mercado ha alcanzado 28.41, mientras que el máximo ha alcanzado 29.38.
Siga la dinámica de la pareja de divisas Gentex Corporation. El gráfico histórico le mostrará cómo ha cambiado el precio de %AssetName% en el pasado. Alternando entre diferentes marcos temporales, podrá monitorear las tendencias y la dinámica del tipo de cambio por minutos, horas, días, semanas y meses. Use esta información para predecir los cambios en el mercado y tomar decisiones comerciales fundamentadas.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
Rango diario
28.41 29.38
Rango anual
20.28 31.48
- Cierres anteriores
- 28.51
- Open
- 28.50
- Bid
- 29.06
- Ask
- 29.36
- Low
- 28.41
- High
- 29.38
- Volumen
- 7.696 K
- Cambio diario
- 1.93%
- Cambio mensual
- 4.57%
- Cambio a 6 meses
- 24.35%
- Cambio anual
- -2.38%
