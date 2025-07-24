通貨 / FFBC
FFBC: First Financial BanCorp
26.36 USD 0.81 (3.17%)
セクター: 金融 ベース: US Dollar 利益通貨: US Dollar
FFBCの今日の為替レートは、3.17%変化しました。日中、通貨は1あたり25.61の安値と26.38の高値で取引されました。
First Financial BanCorpダイナミクスに従います。リアルタイムの相場は、市場の変化に迅速に対応するのに役立ちます。 異なる時間枠に切り替えることで、為替レートの傾向とダイナミクスを分、時間、日、週、月単位で監視できます。この情報を使用して、市場の変化を予測し、十分な情報に基づいて取引を決定してください。
FFBC News
- Best Income Stocks to Buy for September 17th
- Best Value Stock to Buy for September 15th
- Best Income Stocks to Buy for September 15th
- New Strong Buy Stocks for September 11th
- Best Value Stocks to Buy for September 11th
- Best Income Stocks to Buy for September 11th
- Why First Financial Bancorp (FFBC) is a Great Dividend Stock Right Now
- Best Value Stocks to Buy for September 4th
- New Strong Buy Stocks for August 25th
- Best Value Stocks to Buy for August 25th
- Best Income Stocks to Buy for August 25th
- Can First Financial (FFBC) Run Higher on Rising Earnings Estimates?
- Commerce Bancshares Secures Green Light for FineMark Acquisition
- Fifth Third Acquires DTS Connex to Bolster Commercial Payments Growth
- First Financial Bancorp (FFBC) Could Be a Great Choice
- TowneBank to Buy Dogwood for $476.2M, Expand Presence in Carolinas
- First Financial to Acquire BankFinancial, Expands Chicago Presence (Revised)
- BankFinancial updates executive agreements following merger announcement
- Are You Looking for a High-Growth Dividend Stock?
- Earnings call transcript: First Financial Bancorp beats Q2 2025 forecasts
- First Financial Bancorp. (FFBC) Q2 2025 Earnings Call Transcript
- First Financial reports record revenue, raises dividend
- Compared to Estimates, First Financial (FFBC) Q2 Earnings: A Look at Key Metrics
- First Financial Bancorp (FFBC) Surpasses Q2 Earnings and Revenue Estimates
1日のレンジ
25.61 26.38
1年のレンジ
21.18 31.18
- 以前の終値
- 25.55
- 始値
- 25.66
- 買値
- 26.36
- 買値
- 26.66
- 安値
- 25.61
- 高値
- 26.38
- 出来高
- 776
- 1日の変化
- 3.17%
- 1ヶ月の変化
- 1.23%
- 6ヶ月の変化
- 6.81%
- 1年の変化
- 5.44%
