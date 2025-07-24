Valute / FFBC
FFBC: First Financial BanCorp
26.36 USD 0.00 (0.00%)
Settore: Finanziario Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar
Il tasso di cambio FFBC ha avuto una variazione del 0.00% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 25.89 e ad un massimo di 26.38.
Segui le dinamiche di First Financial BanCorp. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.
FFBC News
Intervallo Giornaliero
25.89 26.38
Intervallo Annuale
21.18 31.18
- Chiusura Precedente
- 26.36
- Apertura
- 26.36
- Bid
- 26.36
- Ask
- 26.66
- Minimo
- 25.89
- Massimo
- 26.38
- Volume
- 1.439 K
- Variazione giornaliera
- 0.00%
- Variazione Mensile
- 1.23%
- Variazione Semestrale
- 6.81%
- Variazione Annuale
- 5.44%
20 settembre, sabato