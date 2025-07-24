QuotazioniSezioni
Valute / FFBC
FFBC: First Financial BanCorp

26.36 USD 0.00 (0.00%)
Settore: Finanziario Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar

Il tasso di cambio FFBC ha avuto una variazione del 0.00% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 25.89 e ad un massimo di 26.38.

Segui le dinamiche di First Financial BanCorp. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.

Intervallo Giornaliero
25.89 26.38
Intervallo Annuale
21.18 31.18
Chiusura Precedente
26.36
Apertura
26.36
Bid
26.36
Ask
26.66
Minimo
25.89
Massimo
26.38
Volume
1.439 K
Variazione giornaliera
0.00%
Variazione Mensile
1.23%
Variazione Semestrale
6.81%
Variazione Annuale
5.44%
