FFBC: First Financial BanCorp
26.04 USD 0.49 (1.92%)
Setor: Finanças Base: US Dollar Moeda de lucro: US Dollar
A taxa do FFBC para hoje mudou para 1.92%. Paralelamente, o preço mais baixo no mercado atingiu 25.61 e o mais alto foi 26.25.
Veja a dinâmica do par de moedas First Financial BanCorp. As cotações em tempo real ajudam a reagir rapidamente aos movimentos do mercado. Ao alternar entre os diferentes períodos de tempo, você pode monitorar tendências e movimentos de preços por minuto, hora, dia, semana ou mês. Use estas informações para prever os movimentos do mercado e tomar decisões de negociação informadas.
FFBC Notícias
Faixa diária
25.61 26.25
Faixa anual
21.18 31.18
- Fechamento anterior
- 25.55
- Open
- 25.66
- Bid
- 26.04
- Ask
- 26.34
- Low
- 25.61
- High
- 26.25
- Volume
- 165
- Mudança diária
- 1.92%
- Mudança mensal
- 0.00%
- Mudança de 6 meses
- 5.51%
- Mudança anual
- 4.16%
18 setembro, quinta-feira
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 23.2
- Projeç.
- 3.7
- Prév.
- -0.3
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 5.6
- Projeç.
- 7.6
- Prév.
- 5.9
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 231 mil
- Projeç.
- 282 mil
- Prév.
- 264 mil
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 1.920 milh
- Projeç.
- 1.935 milh
- Prév.
- 1.927 milh
14:00
USD
- Atu.
- -0.5%
- Projeç.
- -0.2%
- Prév.
- -0.1%
17:00
USD
- Atu.
-
- Projeç.
- Prév.
- 1.985%
20:00
USD
- Atu.
-
- Projeç.
- $123.1 bilh
- Prév.
- $150.8 bilh