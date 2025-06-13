通貨 / FCPT
FCPT: Four Corners Property Trust Inc
25.46 USD 0.05 (0.20%)
セクター: 不動産 ベース: US Dollar 利益通貨: US Dollar
FCPTの今日の為替レートは、0.20%変化しました。日中、通貨は1あたり25.20の安値と25.55の高値で取引されました。
Four Corners Property Trust Incダイナミクスに従います。リアルタイムの相場は、市場の変化に迅速に対応するのに役立ちます。 異なる時間枠に切り替えることで、為替レートの傾向とダイナミクスを分、時間、日、週、月単位で監視できます。この情報を使用して、市場の変化を予測し、十分な情報に基づいて取引を決定してください。
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
1日のレンジ
25.20 25.55
1年のレンジ
25.00 30.12
- 以前の終値
- 25.41
- 始値
- 25.45
- 買値
- 25.46
- 買値
- 25.76
- 安値
- 25.20
- 高値
- 25.55
- 出来高
- 915
- 1日の変化
- 0.20%
- 1ヶ月の変化
- -1.13%
- 6ヶ月の変化
- -11.20%
- 1年の変化
- -13.34%
