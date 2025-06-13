クォートセクション
通貨 / FCPT
FCPT: Four Corners Property Trust Inc

25.46 USD 0.05 (0.20%)
セクター: 不動産 ベース: US Dollar 利益通貨: US Dollar

FCPTの今日の為替レートは、0.20%変化しました。日中、通貨は1あたり25.20の安値と25.55の高値で取引されました。

Four Corners Property Trust Incダイナミクスに従います。リアルタイムの相場は、市場の変化に迅速に対応するのに役立ちます。 異なる時間枠に切り替えることで、為替レートの傾向とダイナミクスを分、時間、日、週、月単位で監視できます。この情報を使用して、市場の変化を予測し、十分な情報に基づいて取引を決定してください。

  • M5
  • M15
  • M30
  • H1
  • H4
  • D1
  • W1
  • MN

1日のレンジ
25.20 25.55
1年のレンジ
25.00 30.12
以前の終値
25.41
始値
25.45
買値
25.46
買値
25.76
安値
25.20
高値
25.55
出来高
915
1日の変化
0.20%
1ヶ月の変化
-1.13%
6ヶ月の変化
-11.20%
1年の変化
-13.34%
19 9月, 金曜日
17:00
USD
ベーカー・ヒューズ社発表の米石油採掘装置（リグ）稼働数
実際
期待
416
17:00
USD
ベーカー・ヒューズ社発表の米石油採掘装置(リグ)稼働数
実際
期待
539
19:30
USD
CFTC金投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
261.7 K
19:30
USD
CFTC原油投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
81.8 K
19:30
USD
CFTC金投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
-173.7 K
19:30
USD
CFTC Nasdaq 100投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
25.5 K