FCPT: Four Corners Property Trust Inc

25.28 USD 0.18 (0.71%)
Settore: Immobiliare Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar

Il tasso di cambio FCPT ha avuto una variazione del -0.71% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 25.27 e ad un massimo di 25.65.

Segui le dinamiche di Four Corners Property Trust Inc. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.

Intervallo Giornaliero
25.27 25.65
Intervallo Annuale
25.00 30.12
Chiusura Precedente
25.46
Apertura
25.37
Bid
25.28
Ask
25.58
Minimo
25.27
Massimo
25.65
Volume
799
Variazione giornaliera
-0.71%
Variazione Mensile
-1.83%
Variazione Semestrale
-11.82%
Variazione Annuale
-13.96%
20 settembre, sabato