通貨 / EYE
EYE: National Vision Holdings Inc
26.43 USD 1.58 (6.36%)
セクター: 消費者向けサイクル ベース: US Dollar 利益通貨: US Dollar
EYEの今日の為替レートは、6.36%変化しました。日中、通貨は1あたり24.70の安値と26.64の高値で取引されました。
National Vision Holdings Incダイナミクスに従います。リアルタイムの相場は、市場の変化に迅速に対応するのに役立ちます。 異なる時間枠に切り替えることで、為替レートの傾向とダイナミクスを分、時間、日、週、月単位で監視できます。この情報を使用して、市場の変化を予測し、十分な情報に基づいて取引を決定してください。
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
1日のレンジ
24.70 26.64
1年のレンジ
9.56 26.64
- 以前の終値
- 24.85
- 始値
- 24.70
- 買値
- 26.43
- 買値
- 26.73
- 安値
- 24.70
- 高値
- 26.64
- 出来高
- 9.905 K
- 1日の変化
- 6.36%
- 1ヶ月の変化
- 18.15%
- 6ヶ月の変化
- 107.95%
- 1年の変化
- 146.55%
