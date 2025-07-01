クォートセクション
通貨 / EYE
EYE: National Vision Holdings Inc

26.43 USD 1.58 (6.36%)
セクター: 消費者向けサイクル ベース: US Dollar 利益通貨: US Dollar

EYEの今日の為替レートは、6.36%変化しました。日中、通貨は1あたり24.70の安値と26.64の高値で取引されました。

National Vision Holdings Incダイナミクスに従います。リアルタイムの相場は、市場の変化に迅速に対応するのに役立ちます。 異なる時間枠に切り替えることで、為替レートの傾向とダイナミクスを分、時間、日、週、月単位で監視できます。この情報を使用して、市場の変化を予測し、十分な情報に基づいて取引を決定してください。

1日のレンジ
24.70 26.64
1年のレンジ
9.56 26.64
以前の終値
24.85
始値
24.70
買値
26.43
買値
26.73
安値
24.70
高値
26.64
出来高
9.905 K
1日の変化
6.36%
1ヶ月の変化
18.15%
6ヶ月の変化
107.95%
1年の変化
146.55%
