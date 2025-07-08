통화 / EYE
- 개요
- 주식
- 통화
- 암호화폐
- 금속
- 색인
- 원자재
EYE: National Vision Holdings Inc
26.92 USD 0.49 (1.85%)
부문: 경기순환소비재 베이스: US Dollar 수익 통화: US Dollar
EYE 환율이 오늘 1.85%로 변동했습니다. 당일 이 종목은 저가가 25.81이고 고가는 27.03이었습니다.
National Vision Holdings Inc 변동을 참고하세요. 실시간 쿼트는 여러분이 시장 변동에 빠르게 대처하는데에 도움이 될 것입니다. 차트 주기를 전환하여 환율의 추세와 변동을 분, 시간, 일, 주 및 월별로 모니터링할 수 있습니다. 이 정보를 사용하여 시장 변화를 예측하고 정보에 입각한 거래 결정을 내리십시오.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
EYE News
- National Vision (EYE) Surges 6.4%: Is This an Indication of Further Gains?
- National Vision Holdings stock hits 52-week high at 25.69 USD
- Ride The Bulls: 5 Consumer Discretionary Stocks With Market-Crushing Momentum
- It's Still Early For National Vision Holdings (NASDAQ:EYE)
- National Vision Holdings: Rating Upgrade As Turnaround Strategy Worked (NASDAQ:EYE)
- EYE Stock Gains on Q2 Earnings and Revenue Beat, '25 View Up
- National Vision stock price target raised to $33 at Jefferies
- Canaccord Genuity reduces stake in Eagle Eye Solutions
- National Vision (EYE) Q2 Earnings: How Key Metrics Compare to Wall Street Estimates
- National Vision (EYE) Beats Q2 Earnings and Revenue Estimates
- National Vision earnings beat by $0.05, revenue topped estimates
- National Vision Q2 2025 slides: Revenue growth accelerates to 7.7%, guidance raised
- National Vision tops Q2 estimates, raises full-year outlook
- National Vision Holdings appoints Alex Wilkes to board and CEO role
- Colgate Tops Q2 Earnings & Sales Estimates, Tweaks Organic Sales View
- National Vision stock initiated with Buy rating at Roth/MKM on transformation efforts
- The 1-Minute Market Report - July 26, 2025 (null:SPX)
- Are Consumer Staples Stocks Lagging National Vision (EYE) This Year?
- National Vision Holdings stock hits 52-week high at $25.52
- Eagle Eye launches £1 million share buyback program
- National Vision Holdings stock hits 52-week high at 24.93 USD
- National Vision stock price target raised to $30 from $20 at UBS
- Meta Platforms To Rally Around 9%? Here Are 10 Top Analyst Forecasts For Tuesday - Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT), Danaher (NYSE:DHR)
- National Vision stock rating upgraded to Overweight at Barclays on transformation efforts
일일 변동 비율
25.81 27.03
년간 변동
9.56 27.03
- 이전 종가
- 26.43
- 시가
- 26.35
- Bid
- 26.92
- Ask
- 27.22
- 저가
- 25.81
- 고가
- 27.03
- 볼륨
- 7.689 K
- 일일 변동
- 1.85%
- 월 변동
- 20.34%
- 6개월 변동
- 111.80%
- 년간 변동율
- 151.12%
20 9월, 토요일