货币 / EYE
EYE: National Vision Holdings Inc
24.07 USD 0.04 (0.17%)
版块: 消费类周期性 基础: US Dollar 盈利货币: US Dollar
今日EYE汇率已更改0.17%。当日，交易品种以低点23.63和高点24.28进行交易。
关注National Vision Holdings Inc动态。实时报价将帮助您快速应对市场变化。通过在不同的时间周期之间切换，您可以按分钟、小时、天、周和月监控汇率趋势和动态。使用这些信息来预测市场变化并做出明智的交易决策。
日范围
23.63 24.28
年范围
9.56 25.66
- 前一天收盘价
- 24.03
- 开盘价
- 24.21
- 卖价
- 24.07
- 买价
- 24.37
- 最低价
- 23.63
- 最高价
- 24.28
- 交易量
- 1.271 K
- 日变化
- 0.17%
- 月变化
- 7.60%
- 6个月变化
- 89.38%
- 年变化
- 124.53%
