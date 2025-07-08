KurseKategorien
Währungen / EYE
Zurück zum Aktien

EYE: National Vision Holdings Inc

26.43 USD 1.58 (6.36%)
Sektor: Konjunkturabhängige Güter Basis: US Dollar Gewinnwährung: US Dollar

Der Wechselkurs von EYE hat sich für heute um 6.36% verändert. Im Laufe des Tages wurde das Instrument von einem Tief von 24.70 bis zu einem Hoch von 26.64 gehandelt.

Verfolgen Sie die National Vision Holdings Inc-Dynamik. Mit Echtzeit-Kursen können Sie schnell auf Marktveränderungen reagieren. Indem Sie zwischen verschiedenen Zeitrahmen wechseln, können Sie Kurstrends und -dynamik nach Minuten, Stunden, Tagen, Wochen und Monaten verfolgen. Nutzen Sie diese Informationen, um Marktveränderungen vorherzusagen und fundierte Handelsentscheidungen zu treffen.

Vollbild-Chart
  • M5
  • M15
  • M30
  • H1
  • H4
  • D1
  • W1
  • MN

EYE News

Tagesspanne
24.70 26.64
Jahresspanne
9.56 26.64
Vorheriger Schlusskurs
24.85
Eröffnung
24.70
Bid
26.43
Ask
26.73
Tief
24.70
Hoch
26.64
Volumen
9.905 K
Tagesänderung
6.36%
Monatsänderung
18.15%
6-Monatsänderung
107.95%
Jahresänderung
146.55%
19 September, Freitag
17:00
USD
Baker Hughes Ölplattformzählung
Akt
Erw
Vorh
416
17:00
USD
Baker Hughes US, Gesamtzahl der Ölförderanlagen
Akt
Erw
Vorh
539
19:30
USD
CFTC Gold, nichtkommerzielle Nettopositionen
Akt
Erw
Vorh
261.7 K
19:30
USD
CFTC Rohöl, nichtkommerzielle Nettopositionen
Akt
Erw
Vorh
81.8 K
19:30
USD
CFTC Gold, nichtkommerzielle Nettopositionen
Akt
Erw
Vorh
-173.7 K
19:30
USD
CFTC Nasdaq 100, Nichtkommerzielle Nettopositionen
Akt
Erw
Vorh
25.5 K