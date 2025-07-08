Währungen / EYE
EYE: National Vision Holdings Inc
26.43 USD 1.58 (6.36%)
Sektor: Konjunkturabhängige Güter Basis: US Dollar Gewinnwährung: US Dollar
Der Wechselkurs von EYE hat sich für heute um 6.36% verändert. Im Laufe des Tages wurde das Instrument von einem Tief von 24.70 bis zu einem Hoch von 26.64 gehandelt.
Verfolgen Sie die National Vision Holdings Inc-Dynamik. Mit Echtzeit-Kursen können Sie schnell auf Marktveränderungen reagieren. Indem Sie zwischen verschiedenen Zeitrahmen wechseln, können Sie Kurstrends und -dynamik nach Minuten, Stunden, Tagen, Wochen und Monaten verfolgen. Nutzen Sie diese Informationen, um Marktveränderungen vorherzusagen und fundierte Handelsentscheidungen zu treffen.
Tagesspanne
24.70 26.64
Jahresspanne
9.56 26.64
- Vorheriger Schlusskurs
- 24.85
- Eröffnung
- 24.70
- Bid
- 26.43
- Ask
- 26.73
- Tief
- 24.70
- Hoch
- 26.64
- Volumen
- 9.905 K
- Tagesänderung
- 6.36%
- Monatsänderung
- 18.15%
- 6-Monatsänderung
- 107.95%
- Jahresänderung
- 146.55%
19 September, Freitag
17:00
USD
- Akt
-
- Erw
- Vorh
- 416
17:00
USD
- Akt
-
- Erw
- Vorh
- 539
19:30
USD
- Akt
-
- Erw
- Vorh
- 261.7 K
19:30
USD
- Akt
-
- Erw
- Vorh
- 81.8 K
19:30
USD
- Akt
-
- Erw
- Vorh
- -173.7 K
19:30
USD
- Akt
-
- Erw
- Vorh
- 25.5 K