Devises / EYE
- Aperçu
- Actions
- Devises
- Crypto-monnaies
- Métaux
- Indices
- Matières premières
EYE: National Vision Holdings Inc
26.92 USD 0.49 (1.85%)
Secteur: Consommateur Cyclique Base: US Dollar Devise de profit: US Dollar
Le taux de change de EYE a changé de 1.85% aujourd'hui. Au cours de la journée, l'instrument a été échangé à un minimum de 25.81 et à un maximum de 27.03.
Suivez la dynamique National Vision Holdings Inc. Les cotations en temps réel vous aideront à réagir rapidement aux changements du marché. En basculant entre différentes périodes, vous pouvez surveiller les tendances et la dynamique des taux de change par minutes, heures, jours, semaines et mois. Utilisez ces informations pour prévoir les changements du marché et prendre des décisions de trading éclairées.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
EYE Nouvelles
- National Vision (EYE) Surges 6.4%: Is This an Indication of Further Gains?
- National Vision Holdings stock hits 52-week high at 25.69 USD
- Ride The Bulls: 5 Consumer Discretionary Stocks With Market-Crushing Momentum
- It's Still Early For National Vision Holdings (NASDAQ:EYE)
- National Vision Holdings: Rating Upgrade As Turnaround Strategy Worked (NASDAQ:EYE)
- EYE Stock Gains on Q2 Earnings and Revenue Beat, '25 View Up
- National Vision stock price target raised to $33 at Jefferies
- Canaccord Genuity reduces stake in Eagle Eye Solutions
- National Vision (EYE) Q2 Earnings: How Key Metrics Compare to Wall Street Estimates
- National Vision (EYE) Beats Q2 Earnings and Revenue Estimates
- National Vision earnings beat by $0.05, revenue topped estimates
- National Vision Q2 2025 slides: Revenue growth accelerates to 7.7%, guidance raised
- National Vision tops Q2 estimates, raises full-year outlook
- National Vision Holdings appoints Alex Wilkes to board and CEO role
- Colgate Tops Q2 Earnings & Sales Estimates, Tweaks Organic Sales View
- National Vision stock initiated with Buy rating at Roth/MKM on transformation efforts
- The 1-Minute Market Report - July 26, 2025 (null:SPX)
- Are Consumer Staples Stocks Lagging National Vision (EYE) This Year?
- National Vision Holdings stock hits 52-week high at $25.52
- Eagle Eye launches £1 million share buyback program
- National Vision Holdings stock hits 52-week high at 24.93 USD
- National Vision stock price target raised to $30 from $20 at UBS
- Meta Platforms To Rally Around 9%? Here Are 10 Top Analyst Forecasts For Tuesday - Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT), Danaher (NYSE:DHR)
- National Vision stock rating upgraded to Overweight at Barclays on transformation efforts
Range quotidien
25.81 27.03
Range Annuel
9.56 27.03
- Clôture Précédente
- 26.43
- Ouverture
- 26.35
- Bid
- 26.92
- Ask
- 27.22
- Plus Bas
- 25.81
- Plus Haut
- 27.03
- Volume
- 7.689 K
- Changement quotidien
- 1.85%
- Changement Mensuel
- 20.34%
- Changement à 6 Mois
- 111.80%
- Changement Annuel
- 151.12%
20 septembre, samedi