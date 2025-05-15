通貨 / ECON
ECON: Columbia Emerging Markets Consumer ETF
26.50 USD 0.01 (0.04%)
セクター: 金融 ベース: US Dollar 利益通貨: US Dollar
ECONの今日の為替レートは、-0.04%変化しました。日中、通貨は1あたり26.44の安値と26.52の高値で取引されました。
Columbia Emerging Markets Consumer ETFダイナミクスに従います。リアルタイムの相場は、市場の変化に迅速に対応するのに役立ちます。 異なる時間枠に切り替えることで、為替レートの傾向とダイナミクスを分、時間、日、週、月単位で監視できます。この情報を使用して、市場の変化を予測し、十分な情報に基づいて取引を決定してください。
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
ECON News
1日のレンジ
26.44 26.52
1年のレンジ
18.97 26.61
- 以前の終値
- 26.51
- 始値
- 26.45
- 買値
- 26.50
- 買値
- 26.80
- 安値
- 26.44
- 高値
- 26.52
- 出来高
- 12
- 1日の変化
- -0.04%
- 1ヶ月の変化
- 7.72%
- 6ヶ月の変化
- 21.06%
- 1年の変化
- 17.88%
19 9月, 金曜日
17:00
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 416
17:00
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 539
19:30
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 261.7 K
19:30
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 81.8 K
19:30
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- -173.7 K
19:30
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 25.5 K