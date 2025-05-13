Currencies / ECON
ECON: Columbia Emerging Markets Consumer ETF
26.45 USD 0.27 (1.03%)
Sector: Financial Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar
ECON exchange rate has changed by 1.03% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 26.32 and at a high of 26.45.
Follow Columbia Emerging Markets Consumer ETF dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
Daily Range
26.32 26.45
Year Range
18.97 26.45
- Previous Close
- 26.18
- Open
- 26.32
- Bid
- 26.45
- Ask
- 26.75
- Low
- 26.32
- High
- 26.45
- Volume
- 11
- Daily Change
- 1.03%
- Month Change
- 7.52%
- 6 Months Change
- 20.83%
- Year Change
- 17.66%
17 September, Wednesday
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 1.322 M
- Prev
- 1.428 M
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 1.394 M
- Prev
- 1.354 M
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- -6.4%
- Prev
- 5.2%
14:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- -1.708 M
- Prev
- 3.939 M
14:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.154 M
- Prev
- -0.365 M
18:00
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- Prev
18:00
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- Prev
18:00
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- Prev
- 4.50%
18:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- Prev