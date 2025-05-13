QuotesSections
Currencies / ECON
Back to US Stock Market

ECON: Columbia Emerging Markets Consumer ETF

26.45 USD 0.27 (1.03%)
Sector: Financial Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar

ECON exchange rate has changed by 1.03% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 26.32 and at a high of 26.45.

Follow Columbia Emerging Markets Consumer ETF dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.

Full Screen Chart
  • M5
  • M15
  • M30
  • H1
  • H4
  • D1
  • W1
  • MN

ECON News

Daily Range
26.32 26.45
Year Range
18.97 26.45
Previous Close
26.18
Open
26.32
Bid
26.45
Ask
26.75
Low
26.32
High
26.45
Volume
11
Daily Change
1.03%
Month Change
7.52%
6 Months Change
20.83%
Year Change
17.66%
17 September, Wednesday
12:30
USD
Housing Starts
Act
Fcst
1.322 M
Prev
1.428 M
12:30
USD
Building Permits
Act
Fcst
1.394 M
Prev
1.354 M
12:30
USD
Housing Starts m/m
Act
Fcst
-6.4%
Prev
5.2%
14:30
USD
EIA Crude Oil Stocks Change
Act
Fcst
-1.708 M
Prev
3.939 M
14:30
USD
EIA Cushing Crude Oil Stocks Change
Act
Fcst
0.154 M
Prev
-0.365 M
18:00
USD
FOMC Statement
Act
Fcst
Prev
18:00
USD
FOMC Economic Projections
Act
Fcst
Prev
18:00
USD
Fed Interest Rate Decision
Act
Fcst
Prev
4.50%
18:30
USD
FOMC Press Conference
Act
Fcst
Prev