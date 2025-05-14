CotizacionesSecciones
ECON: Columbia Emerging Markets Consumer ETF

26.51 USD 0.06 (0.23%)
Sector: Finanzas Básica: US Dollar Divisa de beneficio: US Dollar

El tipo de cambio de ECON de hoy ha cambiado un 0.23%. En este caso, el precio mínimo en el mercado ha alcanzado 26.49, mientras que el máximo ha alcanzado 26.61.

Siga la dinámica de la pareja de divisas Columbia Emerging Markets Consumer ETF. El gráfico histórico le mostrará cómo ha cambiado el precio de %AssetName% en el pasado. Alternando entre diferentes marcos temporales, podrá monitorear las tendencias y la dinámica del tipo de cambio por minutos, horas, días, semanas y meses. Use esta información para predecir los cambios en el mercado y tomar decisiones comerciales fundamentadas.

Rango diario
26.49 26.61
Rango anual
18.97 26.61
Cierres anteriores
26.45
Open
26.50
Bid
26.51
Ask
26.81
Low
26.49
High
26.61
Volumen
30
Cambio diario
0.23%
Cambio mensual
7.76%
Cambio a 6 meses
21.11%
Cambio anual
17.93%
18 septiembre, jueves
12:30
USD
Índice Manufacturero de la Fed de Philadelphia
Act.
Pronós.
3.7
Prev.
-0.3
12:30
USD
Índice de Ocupación Laboral de la Fed de Philadelphia
Act.
Pronós.
7.6
Prev.
5.9
12:30
USD
Peticiones Iniciales del Subsidio de Desempleo
Act.
Pronós.
282 K
Prev.
263 K
12:30
USD
Peticiones Continuas del Subsidio de Desempleo
Act.
Pronós.
1.935 M
Prev.
1.939 M
14:00
USD
Índice de Liderazgo Económico de la CB
Act.
Pronós.
-0.2%
Prev.
-0.1%
17:00
USD
Subasta de TIPS a 10 Años
Act.
Pronós.
Prev.
1.985%
20:00
USD
Transacciones Netas a Largo Plazo TIC
Act.
Pronós.
$​123.1 B
Prev.
$​150.8 B