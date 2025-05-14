Divisas / ECON
ECON: Columbia Emerging Markets Consumer ETF
26.51 USD 0.06 (0.23%)
Sector: Finanzas Básica: US Dollar Divisa de beneficio: US Dollar
El tipo de cambio de ECON de hoy ha cambiado un 0.23%. En este caso, el precio mínimo en el mercado ha alcanzado 26.49, mientras que el máximo ha alcanzado 26.61.
Siga la dinámica de la pareja de divisas Columbia Emerging Markets Consumer ETF. El gráfico histórico le mostrará cómo ha cambiado el precio de %AssetName% en el pasado. Alternando entre diferentes marcos temporales, podrá monitorear las tendencias y la dinámica del tipo de cambio por minutos, horas, días, semanas y meses. Use esta información para predecir los cambios en el mercado y tomar decisiones comerciales fundamentadas.
Rango diario
26.49 26.61
Rango anual
18.97 26.61
- Cierres anteriores
- 26.45
- Open
- 26.50
- Bid
- 26.51
- Ask
- 26.81
- Low
- 26.49
- High
- 26.61
- Volumen
- 30
- Cambio diario
- 0.23%
- Cambio mensual
- 7.76%
- Cambio a 6 meses
- 21.11%
- Cambio anual
- 17.93%
18 septiembre, jueves
12:30
USD
- Act.
-
- Pronós.
- 3.7
- Prev.
- -0.3
12:30
USD
- Act.
-
- Pronós.
- 7.6
- Prev.
- 5.9
12:30
USD
- Act.
-
- Pronós.
- 282 K
- Prev.
- 263 K
12:30
USD
- Act.
-
- Pronós.
- 1.935 M
- Prev.
- 1.939 M
14:00
USD
- Act.
-
- Pronós.
- -0.2%
- Prev.
- -0.1%
17:00
USD
- Act.
-
- Pronós.
- Prev.
- 1.985%
20:00
USD
- Act.
-
- Pronós.
- $123.1 B
- Prev.
- $150.8 B