ECON: Columbia Emerging Markets Consumer ETF
26.50 USD 0.01 (0.04%)
Setor: Finanças Base: US Dollar Moeda de lucro: US Dollar
A taxa do ECON para hoje mudou para -0.04%. Paralelamente, o preço mais baixo no mercado atingiu 26.44 e o mais alto foi 26.52.
Veja a dinâmica do par de moedas Columbia Emerging Markets Consumer ETF. As cotações em tempo real ajudam a reagir rapidamente aos movimentos do mercado. Ao alternar entre os diferentes períodos de tempo, você pode monitorar tendências e movimentos de preços por minuto, hora, dia, semana ou mês. Use estas informações para prever os movimentos do mercado e tomar decisões de negociação informadas.
ECON Notícias
Faixa diária
26.44 26.52
Faixa anual
18.97 26.61
- Fechamento anterior
- 26.51
- Open
- 26.45
- Bid
- 26.50
- Ask
- 26.80
- Low
- 26.44
- High
- 26.52
- Volume
- 12
- Mudança diária
- -0.04%
- Mudança mensal
- 7.72%
- Mudança de 6 meses
- 21.06%
- Mudança anual
- 17.88%
18 setembro, quinta-feira
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 23.2
- Projeç.
- 3.7
- Prév.
- -0.3
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 5.6
- Projeç.
- 7.6
- Prév.
- 5.9
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 231 mil
- Projeç.
- 282 mil
- Prév.
- 264 mil
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 1.920 milh
- Projeç.
- 1.935 milh
- Prév.
- 1.927 milh
14:00
USD
- Atu.
- -0.5%
- Projeç.
- -0.2%
- Prév.
- -0.1%
17:00
USD
- Atu.
- 1.734%
- Projeç.
- Prév.
- 1.985%
20:00
USD
- Atu.
- $49.2 bilh
- Projeç.
- $123.1 bilh
- Prév.
- $151.0 bilh