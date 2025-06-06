시세섹션
통화 / ECON
주식로 돌아가기

ECON: Columbia Emerging Markets Consumer ETF

26.42 USD 0.08 (0.30%)
부문: 금융 베이스: US Dollar 수익 통화: US Dollar

ECON 환율이 오늘 -0.30%로 변동했습니다. 당일 이 종목은 저가가 26.41이고 고가는 26.45이었습니다.

Columbia Emerging Markets Consumer ETF 변동을 참고하세요. 실시간 쿼트는 여러분이 시장 변동에 빠르게 대처하는데에 도움이 될 것입니다. 차트 주기를 전환하여 환율의 추세와 변동을 분, 시간, 일, 주 및 월별로 모니터링할 수 있습니다. 이 정보를 사용하여 시장 변화를 예측하고 정보에 입각한 거래 결정을 내리십시오.

전체 화면 채팅
  • M15
  • M30
  • H1
  • H4
  • D1
  • W1
  • MN

ECON News

일일 변동 비율
26.41 26.45
년간 변동
18.97 26.61
이전 종가
26.50
시가
26.42
Bid
26.42
Ask
26.72
저가
26.41
고가
26.45
볼륨
13
일일 변동
-0.30%
월 변동
7.40%
6개월 변동
20.69%
년간 변동율
17.53%
20 9월, 토요일