ECDA: ECD Automotive Design Inc
4.32 USD 4.22 (4220.00%)
セクター: 消費者向けサイクル ベース: US Dollar 利益通貨: US Dollar
ECDAの今日の為替レートは、4220.00%変化しました。日中、通貨は1あたり3.45の安値と4.76の高値で取引されました。
ECD Automotive Design Incダイナミクスに従います。リアルタイムの相場は、市場の変化に迅速に対応するのに役立ちます。 異なる時間枠に切り替えることで、為替レートの傾向とダイナミクスを分、時間、日、週、月単位で監視できます。この情報を使用して、市場の変化を予測し、十分な情報に基づいて取引を決定してください。
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
ECDA News
- ECD Automotive Designの株価、1対40の株式併合後に急落
- ECD Automotive Design stock tumbles after 1-for-40 reverse split
- Why Check-Cap Shares Are Trading Higher By 183%; Here Are 20 Stocks Moving Premarket - Akso Health (NASDAQ:AHG), AtlasClear Holdings (AMEX:ATCH)
- ECD Automotive Design、1対40の株式併合を実施へ
- ECD Automotive Design to implement 1-for-40 reverse stock split
- ECD Automotive Design receives additional Nasdaq delisting notice
- ECD Automotive Design, Inc. (ECDA) Q2 2025 Earnings Call Transcript
- ECD Automotive Design appoints Victoria Hay as CFO, Benjamin Piggott shifts to new role
- ECD Automotive Design exchanges $10 million in notes for preferred stock
- Ecd Automotive Design receives Nasdaq delisting notice, plans to appeal
- ECD Automotive Design stockholders approve reverse split, share issuances, director election
- Why Interactive Brokers Group Shares Are Trading Higher By 5%; Here Are 20 Stocks Moving Premarket - BioNexus Gene Lab (NASDAQ:BGLC), 180 Life Sciences (NASDAQ:ATNF)
- ECD Automotive Design Secures $500M Equity Facility to Fund a Bitcoin Treasury
- ECD Auto Design Unveils an E-Type Like No Other “ The Jaguar GTO
- ECD Auto Design and Scheel-Mann Team Up to Elevate Classic Defender Comfort
- ECDA Stock Hits 52-Week Low at $0.29 Amid Market Challenges
- U.S. Auto Manufacturer ECD Auto Design Reports First Quarter 2025 Financial Results
- ECD Auto Design Unleashes ˜67 Ghost ” The First in a New Line of Bespoke Custom Mustangs
- ECD Automotive Design, Inc. (ECDA) Q4 2024 Earnings Call Transcript
1日のレンジ
3.45 4.76
1年のレンジ
0.09 4.76
- 以前の終値
- 0.10
- 始値
- 3.45
- 買値
- 4.32
- 買値
- 4.62
- 安値
- 3.45
- 高値
- 4.76
- 出来高
- 560
- 1日の変化
- 4220.00%
- 1ヶ月の変化
- 3223.08%
- 6ヶ月の変化
- 585.71%
- 1年の変化
- 260.00%
19 9月, 金曜日
17:00
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 416
17:00
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 539
19:30
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 261.7 K
19:30
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 81.8 K
19:30
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- -173.7 K
19:30
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 25.5 K