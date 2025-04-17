Currencies / ECDA
- Overview
- US Stock Market
- Currencies
- Cryptocurrencies
- Metals
- Indexes
- Commodities
ECDA: ECD Automotive Design Inc
0.10 USD 0.00 (0.00%)
Sector: Consumer Cyclical Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar
ECDA exchange rate has changed by 0.00% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 0.10 and at a high of 0.10.
Follow ECD Automotive Design Inc dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
ECDA News
- ECD Automotive Design stock tumbles after 1-for-40 reverse split
- Why Check-Cap Shares Are Trading Higher By 183%; Here Are 20 Stocks Moving Premarket - Akso Health (NASDAQ:AHG), AtlasClear Holdings (AMEX:ATCH)
- ECD Automotive Design to implement 1-for-40 reverse stock split
- ECD Automotive Design receives additional Nasdaq delisting notice
- ECD Automotive Design, Inc. (ECDA) Q2 2025 Earnings Call Transcript
- ECD Automotive Design appoints Victoria Hay as CFO, Benjamin Piggott shifts to new role
- ECD Automotive Design exchanges $10 million in notes for preferred stock
- Ecd Automotive Design receives Nasdaq delisting notice, plans to appeal
- ECD Automotive Design stockholders approve reverse split, share issuances, director election
- Why Interactive Brokers Group Shares Are Trading Higher By 5%; Here Are 20 Stocks Moving Premarket - BioNexus Gene Lab (NASDAQ:BGLC), 180 Life Sciences (NASDAQ:ATNF)
- ECD Automotive Design Secures $500M Equity Facility to Fund a Bitcoin Treasury
- ECD Auto Design Unveils an E-Type Like No Other “ The Jaguar GTO
- ECD Auto Design and Scheel-Mann Team Up to Elevate Classic Defender Comfort
- ECDA Stock Hits 52-Week Low at $0.29 Amid Market Challenges
- U.S. Auto Manufacturer ECD Auto Design Reports First Quarter 2025 Financial Results
- ECD Auto Design Unleashes ˜67 Ghost ” The First in a New Line of Bespoke Custom Mustangs
- ECD Automotive Design, Inc. (ECDA) Q4 2024 Earnings Call Transcript
Daily Range
0.10 0.10
Year Range
0.09 1.20
- Previous Close
- 0.10
- Open
- 0.10
- Bid
- 0.10
- Ask
- 0.40
- Low
- 0.10
- High
- 0.10
- Volume
- 766
- Daily Change
- 0.00%
- Month Change
- -23.08%
- 6 Months Change
- -84.13%
- Year Change
- -91.67%
17 September, Wednesday
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 1.322 M
- Prev
- 1.428 M
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 1.394 M
- Prev
- 1.354 M
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- -6.4%
- Prev
- 5.2%
14:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- -1.708 M
- Prev
- 3.939 M
14:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.154 M
- Prev
- -0.365 M
18:00
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- Prev
18:00
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- Prev
18:00
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- Prev
- 4.50%
18:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- Prev