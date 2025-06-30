クォートセクション
通貨 / DRS
株に戻る

DRS: Leonardo DRS Inc

42.58 USD 1.04 (2.50%)
セクター: 産業 ベース: US Dollar 利益通貨: US Dollar

DRSの今日の為替レートは、2.50%変化しました。日中、通貨は1あたり41.28の安値と42.59の高値で取引されました。

Leonardo DRS Incダイナミクスに従います。リアルタイムの相場は、市場の変化に迅速に対応するのに役立ちます。 異なる時間枠に切り替えることで、為替レートの傾向とダイナミクスを分、時間、日、週、月単位で監視できます。この情報を使用して、市場の変化を予測し、十分な情報に基づいて取引を決定してください。

全画面チャート
  • M5
  • M15
  • M30
  • H1
  • H4
  • D1
  • W1
  • MN

DRS News

1日のレンジ
41.28 42.59
1年のレンジ
27.77 49.31
以前の終値
41.54
始値
41.60
買値
42.58
買値
42.88
安値
41.28
高値
42.59
出来高
2.194 K
1日の変化
2.50%
1ヶ月の変化
3.68%
6ヶ月の変化
30.89%
1年の変化
50.99%
19 9月, 金曜日
17:00
USD
ベーカー・ヒューズ社発表の米石油採掘装置（リグ）稼働数
実際
期待
416
17:00
USD
ベーカー・ヒューズ社発表の米石油採掘装置(リグ)稼働数
実際
期待
539
19:30
USD
CFTC金投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
261.7 K
19:30
USD
CFTC原油投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
81.8 K
19:30
USD
CFTC金投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
-173.7 K
19:30
USD
CFTC Nasdaq 100投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
25.5 K