通貨 / DRS
- 概要
- 株
- 通貨
- 暗号通貨
- 金属
- 指数
- コモディティ
DRS: Leonardo DRS Inc
42.58 USD 1.04 (2.50%)
セクター: 産業 ベース: US Dollar 利益通貨: US Dollar
DRSの今日の為替レートは、2.50%変化しました。日中、通貨は1あたり41.28の安値と42.59の高値で取引されました。
Leonardo DRS Incダイナミクスに従います。リアルタイムの相場は、市場の変化に迅速に対応するのに役立ちます。 異なる時間枠に切り替えることで、為替レートの傾向とダイナミクスを分、時間、日、週、月単位で監視できます。この情報を使用して、市場の変化を予測し、十分な情報に基づいて取引を決定してください。
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
DRS News
- Leonardo DRS, Inc. (DRS) Upgraded to Buy: Here's Why
- Leonardo DRS: Defense Innovator Positioned For Growth, U.S. And NATO Spending Surge (DRS)
- Macquarie Small Cap Value Fund Q2 2025 Commentary
- Fitch upgrades Leonardo to ’BBB’ on improved margins and cash flow
- US Defense Firms Face Tough Times As China’s Mineral Curbs Trigger Global Scramble For Critical Supplies: Report - Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT), Leonardo DRS (NASDAQ:DRS)
- Should You Buy, Hold or Sell ATRO Stock Ahead of Q2 Earnings Release?
- Earnings call transcript: Leonardo DRS Q2 2025 sees revenue rise 10%
- Leonardo DRS (DRS) Q2 2025 Earnings Transcript
- Here's What Key Metrics Tell Us About Leonardo DRS, Inc. (DRS) Q2 Earnings
- Leonardo DRS, Inc. (DRS) Q2 Earnings and Revenues Beat Estimates
- Leonardo DRS Q2 2025 slides reveal profit surge and raised revenue outlook
- Leonardo DRS beats Q2 expectations, raises 2025 guidance
- Teledyne Technologies (TDY) Q2 Earnings and Revenues Surpass Estimates
- Welcome To The Era Of European Strategic Rearmament
- Leonardo DRS Stock: Impressive Company That's Highly Valued (NASDAQ:DRS)
- AAR (AIR) Surpasses Q4 Earnings and Revenue Estimates
- Rolls Royce Ramps Up US MTU Engine Build: Worth Buying the Stock?
- Astronics Buys Envoy Aerospace for $8M: What Lies Next for an Investor?
- UK and France to boost missile capabilities with Storm Shadow order
- Leonardo DRS secures $18.8 million contract for cargo loader support
- Microsoft, Meta And 3 IPOs Lead This Barrage Of Breakout Stocks To Watch
- MMSC: High Fees And Average Return
- Leonardo DRS Schedules Second Quarter 2025 Earnings Conference Call for July 30, 2025
- Goldman Sachs initiates Leonardo DRS with “buy” on growth, margin upside
1日のレンジ
41.28 42.59
1年のレンジ
27.77 49.31
- 以前の終値
- 41.54
- 始値
- 41.60
- 買値
- 42.58
- 買値
- 42.88
- 安値
- 41.28
- 高値
- 42.59
- 出来高
- 2.194 K
- 1日の変化
- 2.50%
- 1ヶ月の変化
- 3.68%
- 6ヶ月の変化
- 30.89%
- 1年の変化
- 50.99%
19 9月, 金曜日
17:00
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 416
17:00
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 539
19:30
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 261.7 K
19:30
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 81.8 K
19:30
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- -173.7 K
19:30
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 25.5 K