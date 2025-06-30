Valute / DRS
- Panoramica
- Azioni
- Valute
- Criptovalute
- Metalli
- Indici
- Commodities
DRS: Leonardo DRS Inc
41.44 USD 1.14 (2.68%)
Settore: Industriale Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar
Il tasso di cambio DRS ha avuto una variazione del -2.68% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 41.24 e ad un massimo di 42.85.
Segui le dinamiche di Leonardo DRS Inc. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
DRS News
- Leonardo DRS, Inc. (DRS) Upgraded to Buy: Here's Why
- Leonardo DRS: Defense Innovator Positioned For Growth, U.S. And NATO Spending Surge (DRS)
- Macquarie Small Cap Value Fund Q2 2025 Commentary
- Fitch upgrades Leonardo to ’BBB’ on improved margins and cash flow
- US Defense Firms Face Tough Times As China’s Mineral Curbs Trigger Global Scramble For Critical Supplies: Report - Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT), Leonardo DRS (NASDAQ:DRS)
- Should You Buy, Hold or Sell ATRO Stock Ahead of Q2 Earnings Release?
- Earnings call transcript: Leonardo DRS Q2 2025 sees revenue rise 10%
- Leonardo DRS (DRS) Q2 2025 Earnings Transcript
- Here's What Key Metrics Tell Us About Leonardo DRS, Inc. (DRS) Q2 Earnings
- Leonardo DRS, Inc. (DRS) Q2 Earnings and Revenues Beat Estimates
- Leonardo DRS Q2 2025 slides reveal profit surge and raised revenue outlook
- Leonardo DRS beats Q2 expectations, raises 2025 guidance
- Teledyne Technologies (TDY) Q2 Earnings and Revenues Surpass Estimates
- Welcome To The Era Of European Strategic Rearmament
- Leonardo DRS Stock: Impressive Company That's Highly Valued (NASDAQ:DRS)
- AAR (AIR) Surpasses Q4 Earnings and Revenue Estimates
- Rolls Royce Ramps Up US MTU Engine Build: Worth Buying the Stock?
- Astronics Buys Envoy Aerospace for $8M: What Lies Next for an Investor?
- UK and France to boost missile capabilities with Storm Shadow order
- Leonardo DRS secures $18.8 million contract for cargo loader support
- Microsoft, Meta And 3 IPOs Lead This Barrage Of Breakout Stocks To Watch
- MMSC: High Fees And Average Return
- Leonardo DRS Schedules Second Quarter 2025 Earnings Conference Call for July 30, 2025
- Goldman Sachs initiates Leonardo DRS with “buy” on growth, margin upside
Intervallo Giornaliero
41.24 42.85
Intervallo Annuale
27.77 49.31
- Chiusura Precedente
- 42.58
- Apertura
- 42.65
- Bid
- 41.44
- Ask
- 41.74
- Minimo
- 41.24
- Massimo
- 42.85
- Volume
- 2.653 K
- Variazione giornaliera
- -2.68%
- Variazione Mensile
- 0.90%
- Variazione Semestrale
- 27.39%
- Variazione Annuale
- 46.95%
20 settembre, sabato