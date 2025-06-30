QuotazioniSezioni
DRS: Leonardo DRS Inc

41.44 USD 1.14 (2.68%)
Settore: Industriale Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar

Il tasso di cambio DRS ha avuto una variazione del -2.68% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 41.24 e ad un massimo di 42.85.

Segui le dinamiche di Leonardo DRS Inc. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.

Intervallo Giornaliero
41.24 42.85
Intervallo Annuale
27.77 49.31
Chiusura Precedente
42.58
Apertura
42.65
Bid
41.44
Ask
41.74
Minimo
41.24
Massimo
42.85
Volume
2.653 K
Variazione giornaliera
-2.68%
Variazione Mensile
0.90%
Variazione Semestrale
27.39%
Variazione Annuale
46.95%
20 settembre, sabato