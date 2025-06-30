KurseKategorien
Währungen / DRS
Zurück zum Aktien

DRS: Leonardo DRS Inc

42.58 USD 1.04 (2.50%)
Sektor: Industriell Basis: US Dollar Gewinnwährung: US Dollar

Der Wechselkurs von DRS hat sich für heute um 2.50% verändert. Im Laufe des Tages wurde das Instrument von einem Tief von 41.28 bis zu einem Hoch von 42.59 gehandelt.

Verfolgen Sie die Leonardo DRS Inc-Dynamik. Mit Echtzeit-Kursen können Sie schnell auf Marktveränderungen reagieren. Indem Sie zwischen verschiedenen Zeitrahmen wechseln, können Sie Kurstrends und -dynamik nach Minuten, Stunden, Tagen, Wochen und Monaten verfolgen. Nutzen Sie diese Informationen, um Marktveränderungen vorherzusagen und fundierte Handelsentscheidungen zu treffen.

Vollbild-Chart
  • M5
  • M15
  • M30
  • H1
  • H4
  • D1
  • W1
  • MN

DRS News

Tagesspanne
41.28 42.59
Jahresspanne
27.77 49.31
Vorheriger Schlusskurs
41.54
Eröffnung
41.60
Bid
42.58
Ask
42.88
Tief
41.28
Hoch
42.59
Volumen
2.194 K
Tagesänderung
2.50%
Monatsänderung
3.68%
6-Monatsänderung
30.89%
Jahresänderung
50.99%
19 September, Freitag
17:00
USD
Baker Hughes Ölplattformzählung
Akt
Erw
Vorh
416
17:00
USD
Baker Hughes US, Gesamtzahl der Ölförderanlagen
Akt
Erw
Vorh
539
19:30
USD
CFTC Gold, nichtkommerzielle Nettopositionen
Akt
Erw
Vorh
261.7 K
19:30
USD
CFTC Rohöl, nichtkommerzielle Nettopositionen
Akt
Erw
Vorh
81.8 K
19:30
USD
CFTC Gold, nichtkommerzielle Nettopositionen
Akt
Erw
Vorh
-173.7 K
19:30
USD
CFTC Nasdaq 100, Nichtkommerzielle Nettopositionen
Akt
Erw
Vorh
25.5 K