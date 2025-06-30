Währungen / DRS
DRS: Leonardo DRS Inc
42.58 USD 1.04 (2.50%)
Sektor: Industriell Basis: US Dollar Gewinnwährung: US Dollar
Der Wechselkurs von DRS hat sich für heute um 2.50% verändert. Im Laufe des Tages wurde das Instrument von einem Tief von 41.28 bis zu einem Hoch von 42.59 gehandelt.
Verfolgen Sie die Leonardo DRS Inc-Dynamik. Mit Echtzeit-Kursen können Sie schnell auf Marktveränderungen reagieren. Indem Sie zwischen verschiedenen Zeitrahmen wechseln, können Sie Kurstrends und -dynamik nach Minuten, Stunden, Tagen, Wochen und Monaten verfolgen. Nutzen Sie diese Informationen, um Marktveränderungen vorherzusagen und fundierte Handelsentscheidungen zu treffen.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
Tagesspanne
41.28 42.59
Jahresspanne
27.77 49.31
- Vorheriger Schlusskurs
- 41.54
- Eröffnung
- 41.60
- Bid
- 42.58
- Ask
- 42.88
- Tief
- 41.28
- Hoch
- 42.59
- Volumen
- 2.194 K
- Tagesänderung
- 2.50%
- Monatsänderung
- 3.68%
- 6-Monatsänderung
- 30.89%
- Jahresänderung
- 50.99%
19 September, Freitag
17:00
USD
- Akt
-
- Erw
- Vorh
- 416
17:00
USD
- Akt
-
- Erw
- Vorh
- 539
19:30
USD
- Akt
-
- Erw
- Vorh
- 261.7 K
19:30
USD
- Akt
-
- Erw
- Vorh
- 81.8 K
19:30
USD
- Akt
-
- Erw
- Vorh
- -173.7 K
19:30
USD
- Akt
-
- Erw
- Vorh
- 25.5 K