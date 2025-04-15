通貨 / DBC
DBC: Invesco DB Commodity Index Tracking Fund
22.45 USD 0.10 (0.44%)
セクター: 金融 ベース: US Dollar 利益通貨: US Dollar
DBCの今日の為替レートは、-0.44%変化しました。日中、通貨は1あたり22.39の安値と22.58の高値で取引されました。
Invesco DB Commodity Index Tracking Fundダイナミクスに従います。リアルタイムの相場は、市場の変化に迅速に対応するのに役立ちます。 異なる時間枠に切り替えることで、為替レートの傾向とダイナミクスを分、時間、日、週、月単位で監視できます。この情報を使用して、市場の変化を予測し、十分な情報に基づいて取引を決定してください。
DBC News
- Beyond 60/40: How Adaptive Asset Allocation Outperforms Traditional Portfolios
- Weekly Market Pulse: Nuance Is Subtle
- Above The Noise: Positive Signs For U.S. Economy And Markets
- The Downfall Of The U.S. Dollar - Peter Schiff's Prediction
- DBC: Commodities Can Provide Uncorrelated Returns During Periods Of Market Turmoil
- The 1-Minute Market Report - July 26, 2025 (null:SPX)
- Weekly Market Pulse: The Lamest Of Ducks
- The Economic Cycle And The Commodity/Gold Ratio
- The U.S. Is Planning A 50% Copper Tariff: Here's What It Means For Commodity Markets
- Critical Commodities: The Future Is Upon Us
- Mind The Inflation Gap: Hedging With Real Assets
- Cautious Optimism Amid Policy Uncertainty
- 2025 Midyear Outlook - Hope Is Not A Strategy
- “Silver/Gold Ratio Trades”… On The Cusp
- Q2 Update: Commodities Starting To Threaten The Market
- Commodity Rally, Led By Gold, Silver & TSX-V: Big Trade Now Or After A Summer Dip?
- Monthly Commodities Tracker: May 2025
- The 1-Minute Market Report - June 1, 2025
- The Silver-To-Gold Ratio Is Oversold, But There's More To The Story
- The Fed Can Ease Policy, And It Won't Be Bad
- Big Mac Vs. CPI: An Alternative View Of U.S. Inflation (SP500)
- The U.S. Dollar Stands At A Major Crossroads - Technical Analysis
- Commodities In Q1 2025: The DBC ETF Outperforms (NYSEARCA:DBC)
- How Tariff Tensions Are Impacting The Outlook For Oil And Other Commodities
1日のレンジ
22.39 22.58
1年のレンジ
19.84 23.59
- 以前の終値
- 22.55
- 始値
- 22.54
- 買値
- 22.45
- 買値
- 22.75
- 安値
- 22.39
- 高値
- 22.58
- 出来高
- 277
- 1日の変化
- -0.44%
- 1ヶ月の変化
- 0.40%
- 6ヶ月の変化
- -0.31%
- 1年の変化
- 1.17%
19 9月, 金曜日
17:00
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 416
17:00
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 539
19:30
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 261.7 K
19:30
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 81.8 K
19:30
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- -173.7 K
19:30
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 25.5 K