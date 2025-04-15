Divisas / DBC
DBC: Invesco DB Commodity Index Tracking Fund
22.55 USD 0.22 (0.97%)
Sector: Finanzas Básica: US Dollar Divisa de beneficio: US Dollar
El tipo de cambio de DBC de hoy ha cambiado un -0.97%. En este caso, el precio mínimo en el mercado ha alcanzado 22.50, mientras que el máximo ha alcanzado 22.74.
Siga la dinámica de la pareja de divisas Invesco DB Commodity Index Tracking Fund. El gráfico histórico le mostrará cómo ha cambiado el precio de %AssetName% en el pasado. Alternando entre diferentes marcos temporales, podrá monitorear las tendencias y la dinámica del tipo de cambio por minutos, horas, días, semanas y meses. Use esta información para predecir los cambios en el mercado y tomar decisiones comerciales fundamentadas.
DBC News
Rango diario
22.50 22.74
Rango anual
19.84 23.59
- Cierres anteriores
- 22.77
- Open
- 22.71
- Bid
- 22.55
- Ask
- 22.85
- Low
- 22.50
- High
- 22.74
- Volumen
- 408
- Cambio diario
- -0.97%
- Cambio mensual
- 0.85%
- Cambio a 6 meses
- 0.13%
- Cambio anual
- 1.62%
