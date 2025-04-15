QuotazioniSezioni
Valute / DBC
DBC: Invesco DB Commodity Index Tracking Fund

22.27 USD 0.18 (0.80%)
Settore: Finanziario Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar

Il tasso di cambio DBC ha avuto una variazione del -0.80% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 22.25 e ad un massimo di 22.41.

Segui le dinamiche di Invesco DB Commodity Index Tracking Fund. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.

Intervallo Giornaliero
22.25 22.41
Intervallo Annuale
19.84 23.59
Chiusura Precedente
22.45
Apertura
22.34
Bid
22.27
Ask
22.57
Minimo
22.25
Massimo
22.41
Volume
290
Variazione giornaliera
-0.80%
Variazione Mensile
-0.40%
Variazione Semestrale
-1.11%
Variazione Annuale
0.36%
