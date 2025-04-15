Valute / DBC
DBC: Invesco DB Commodity Index Tracking Fund
22.27 USD 0.18 (0.80%)
Settore: Finanziario Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar
Il tasso di cambio DBC ha avuto una variazione del -0.80% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 22.25 e ad un massimo di 22.41.
Segui le dinamiche di Invesco DB Commodity Index Tracking Fund. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.
Intervallo Giornaliero
22.25 22.41
Intervallo Annuale
19.84 23.59
- Chiusura Precedente
- 22.45
- Apertura
- 22.34
- Bid
- 22.27
- Ask
- 22.57
- Minimo
- 22.25
- Massimo
- 22.41
- Volume
- 290
- Variazione giornaliera
- -0.80%
- Variazione Mensile
- -0.40%
- Variazione Semestrale
- -1.11%
- Variazione Annuale
- 0.36%
20 settembre, sabato