KurseKategorien
Währungen / DBC
Zurück zum Aktien

DBC: Invesco DB Commodity Index Tracking Fund

22.45 USD 0.10 (0.44%)
Sektor: Finanzen Basis: US Dollar Gewinnwährung: US Dollar

Der Wechselkurs von DBC hat sich für heute um -0.44% verändert. Im Laufe des Tages wurde das Instrument von einem Tief von 22.39 bis zu einem Hoch von 22.58 gehandelt.

Verfolgen Sie die Invesco DB Commodity Index Tracking Fund-Dynamik. Mit Echtzeit-Kursen können Sie schnell auf Marktveränderungen reagieren. Indem Sie zwischen verschiedenen Zeitrahmen wechseln, können Sie Kurstrends und -dynamik nach Minuten, Stunden, Tagen, Wochen und Monaten verfolgen. Nutzen Sie diese Informationen, um Marktveränderungen vorherzusagen und fundierte Handelsentscheidungen zu treffen.

Vollbild-Chart
  • M5
  • M15
  • M30
  • H1
  • H4
  • D1
  • W1
  • MN

DBC News

Tagesspanne
22.39 22.58
Jahresspanne
19.84 23.59
Vorheriger Schlusskurs
22.55
Eröffnung
22.54
Bid
22.45
Ask
22.75
Tief
22.39
Hoch
22.58
Volumen
277
Tagesänderung
-0.44%
Monatsänderung
0.40%
6-Monatsänderung
-0.31%
Jahresänderung
1.17%
19 September, Freitag
17:00
USD
Baker Hughes Ölplattformzählung
Akt
Erw
Vorh
416
17:00
USD
Baker Hughes US, Gesamtzahl der Ölförderanlagen
Akt
Erw
Vorh
539
19:30
USD
CFTC Gold, nichtkommerzielle Nettopositionen
Akt
Erw
Vorh
261.7 K
19:30
USD
CFTC Rohöl, nichtkommerzielle Nettopositionen
Akt
Erw
Vorh
81.8 K
19:30
USD
CFTC Gold, nichtkommerzielle Nettopositionen
Akt
Erw
Vorh
-173.7 K
19:30
USD
CFTC Nasdaq 100, Nichtkommerzielle Nettopositionen
Akt
Erw
Vorh
25.5 K