DBC: Invesco DB Commodity Index Tracking Fund
22.42 USD 0.13 (0.58%)
Setor: Finanças Base: US Dollar Moeda de lucro: US Dollar
A taxa do DBC para hoje mudou para -0.58%. Paralelamente, o preço mais baixo no mercado atingiu 22.42 e o mais alto foi 22.58.
Veja a dinâmica do par de moedas Invesco DB Commodity Index Tracking Fund. As cotações em tempo real ajudam a reagir rapidamente aos movimentos do mercado. Ao alternar entre os diferentes períodos de tempo, você pode monitorar tendências e movimentos de preços por minuto, hora, dia, semana ou mês. Use estas informações para prever os movimentos do mercado e tomar decisões de negociação informadas.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
DBC Notícias
Faixa diária
22.42 22.58
Faixa anual
19.84 23.59
- Fechamento anterior
- 22.55
- Open
- 22.54
- Bid
- 22.42
- Ask
- 22.72
- Low
- 22.42
- High
- 22.58
- Volume
- 85
- Mudança diária
- -0.58%
- Mudança mensal
- 0.27%
- Mudança de 6 meses
- -0.44%
- Mudança anual
- 1.04%
18 setembro, quinta-feira
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 23.2
- Projeç.
- 3.7
- Prév.
- -0.3
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 5.6
- Projeç.
- 7.6
- Prév.
- 5.9
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 231 mil
- Projeç.
- 282 mil
- Prév.
- 264 mil
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 1.920 milh
- Projeç.
- 1.935 milh
- Prév.
- 1.927 milh
14:00
USD
- Atu.
- -0.5%
- Projeç.
- -0.2%
- Prév.
- -0.1%
17:00
USD
- Atu.
-
- Projeç.
- Prév.
- 1.985%
20:00
USD
- Atu.
-
- Projeç.
- $123.1 bilh
- Prév.
- $150.8 bilh