시세섹션
통화 / DBC
주식로 돌아가기

DBC: Invesco DB Commodity Index Tracking Fund

22.27 USD 0.18 (0.80%)
부문: 금융 베이스: US Dollar 수익 통화: US Dollar

DBC 환율이 오늘 -0.80%로 변동했습니다. 당일 이 종목은 저가가 22.25이고 고가는 22.41이었습니다.

Invesco DB Commodity Index Tracking Fund 변동을 참고하세요. 실시간 쿼트는 여러분이 시장 변동에 빠르게 대처하는데에 도움이 될 것입니다. 차트 주기를 전환하여 환율의 추세와 변동을 분, 시간, 일, 주 및 월별로 모니터링할 수 있습니다. 이 정보를 사용하여 시장 변화를 예측하고 정보에 입각한 거래 결정을 내리십시오.

전체 화면 채팅
  • M5
  • M15
  • M30
  • H1
  • H4
  • D1
  • W1
  • MN

DBC News

일일 변동 비율
22.25 22.41
년간 변동
19.84 23.59
이전 종가
22.45
시가
22.34
Bid
22.27
Ask
22.57
저가
22.25
고가
22.41
볼륨
290
일일 변동
-0.80%
월 변동
-0.40%
6개월 변동
-1.11%
년간 변동율
0.36%
20 9월, 토요일