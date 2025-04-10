QuotesSections
Currencies / DBC
DBC: Invesco DB Commodity Index Tracking Fund

22.77 USD 0.23 (1.02%)
Sector: Financial Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar

DBC exchange rate has changed by 1.02% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 22.66 and at a high of 22.79.

Follow Invesco DB Commodity Index Tracking Fund dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.

Daily Range
22.66 22.79
Year Range
19.84 23.59
Previous Close
22.54
Open
22.69
Bid
22.77
Ask
23.07
Low
22.66
High
22.79
Volume
184
Daily Change
1.02%
Month Change
1.83%
6 Months Change
1.11%
Year Change
2.61%
16 September, Tuesday
12:30
USD
Retail Sales m/m
Act
0.6%
Fcst
-0.3%
Prev
0.6%
12:30
USD
Core Retail Sales m/m
Act
0.7%
Fcst
0.0%
Prev
0.4%
12:30
USD
Retail Control m/m
Act
0.7%
Fcst
-0.2%
Prev
0.5%
12:30
USD
Import Price Index m/m
Act
Fcst
0.3%
Prev
0.4%
12:30
USD
Export Price Index m/m
Act
Fcst
0.1%
Prev
0.1%
13:15
USD
Fed Industrial Production m/m
Act
0.1%
Fcst
0.0%
Prev
-0.4%
13:15
USD
Fed Industrial Production y/y
Act
0.9%
Fcst
1.6%
Prev
1.4%
14:00
USD
Business Inventories m/m
Act
0.2%
Fcst
0.1%
Prev
0.2%
14:00
USD
Retail Inventories m/m
Act
0.2%
Fcst
0.2%
Prev
0.2%
14:00
USD
Retail Inventories excl. Autos m/m
Act
0.1%
Fcst
Prev
0.1%
17:00
USD
20-Year Bond Auction
Act
4.613%
Fcst
Prev
4.876%