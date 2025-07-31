通貨 / CWAN
CWAN: Clearwater Analytics Holdings Inc Class A
19.31 USD 0.13 (0.68%)
セクター: 技術 ベース: US Dollar 利益通貨: US Dollar
CWANの今日の為替レートは、0.68%変化しました。日中、通貨は1あたり19.23の安値と19.55の高値で取引されました。
Clearwater Analytics Holdings Inc Class Aダイナミクスに従います。リアルタイムの相場は、市場の変化に迅速に対応するのに役立ちます。 異なる時間枠に切り替えることで、為替レートの傾向とダイナミクスを分、時間、日、週、月単位で監視できます。この情報を使用して、市場の変化を予測し、十分な情報に基づいて取引を決定してください。
1日のレンジ
19.23 19.55
1年のレンジ
18.91 35.72
- 以前の終値
- 19.18
- 始値
- 19.39
- 買値
- 19.31
- 買値
- 19.61
- 安値
- 19.23
- 高値
- 19.55
- 出来高
- 4.549 K
- 1日の変化
- 0.68%
- 1ヶ月の変化
- -5.02%
- 6ヶ月の変化
- -27.62%
- 1年の変化
- -23.19%
