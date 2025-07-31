クォートセクション
通貨 / CWAN
CWAN: Clearwater Analytics Holdings Inc Class A

19.31 USD 0.13 (0.68%)
セクター: 技術 ベース: US Dollar 利益通貨: US Dollar

CWANの今日の為替レートは、0.68%変化しました。日中、通貨は1あたり19.23の安値と19.55の高値で取引されました。

Clearwater Analytics Holdings Inc Class Aダイナミクスに従います。リアルタイムの相場は、市場の変化に迅速に対応するのに役立ちます。 異なる時間枠に切り替えることで、為替レートの傾向とダイナミクスを分、時間、日、週、月単位で監視できます。この情報を使用して、市場の変化を予測し、十分な情報に基づいて取引を決定してください。

1日のレンジ
19.23 19.55
1年のレンジ
18.91 35.72
以前の終値
19.18
始値
19.39
買値
19.31
買値
19.61
安値
19.23
高値
19.55
出来高
4.549 K
1日の変化
0.68%
1ヶ月の変化
-5.02%
6ヶ月の変化
-27.62%
1年の変化
-23.19%
