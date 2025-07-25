货币 / CWAN
CWAN: Clearwater Analytics Holdings Inc Class A
19.36 USD 0.19 (0.99%)
版块: 技术 基础: US Dollar 盈利货币: US Dollar
今日CWAN汇率已更改0.99%。当日，交易品种以低点19.33和高点19.61进行交易。
关注Clearwater Analytics Holdings Inc Class A动态。实时报价将帮助您快速应对市场变化。通过在不同的时间周期之间切换，您可以按分钟、小时、天、周和月监控汇率趋势和动态。使用这些信息来预测市场变化并做出明智的交易决策。
日范围
19.33 19.61
年范围
18.91 35.72
- 前一天收盘价
- 19.17
- 开盘价
- 19.42
- 卖价
- 19.36
- 买价
- 19.66
- 最低价
- 19.33
- 最高价
- 19.61
- 交易量
- 1.445 K
- 日变化
- 0.99%
- 月变化
- -4.77%
- 6个月变化
- -27.44%
- 年变化
- -22.99%
