通貨 / CNK
- 概要
- 株
- 通貨
- 暗号通貨
- 金属
- 指数
- コモディティ
CNK: Cinemark Holdings Inc Cinemark Holdings Inc
27.89 USD 0.39 (1.38%)
セクター: 通信サービス ベース: US Dollar 利益通貨: US Dollar
CNKの今日の為替レートは、-1.38%変化しました。日中、通貨は1あたり27.74の安値と28.37の高値で取引されました。
Cinemark Holdings Inc Cinemark Holdings Incダイナミクスに従います。リアルタイムの相場は、市場の変化に迅速に対応するのに役立ちます。 異なる時間枠に切り替えることで、為替レートの傾向とダイナミクスを分、時間、日、週、月単位で監視できます。この情報を使用して、市場の変化を予測し、十分な情報に基づいて取引を決定してください。
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
CNK News
- VCR: Consumer Discretionary Dashboard For September (NYSEARCA:VCR)
- Recliners, rumbles, and reboots: Theaters bet big on movie magic
- The Conjuring: Last Rites delivers record-breaking horror results for Cinemark
- Cinemark stock rating maintained at Buy by Benchmark despite Q3 box office weakness
- Cineplex jumps, Activist Windward sees 200% upside on buybacks and divestitures
- IYC: Consumer Discretionary Dashboard For August (NYSEARCA:IYC)
- Options Trade Targets Statistical Oddity in AMC and Cinemark (CNK) Stocks - TipRanks.com
- Cinemark Holdings enters agreements to unwind warrants tied to convertible notes
- Cinemark declares $0.08 quarterly dividend payable in September
- These are the ‘affordable luxuries’ even people trying to save money can’t resist splurging on
- Is AMC Stock Ready for a Hollywood Ending?
- Do Options Traders Know Something About Cinemark Stock We Don't?
- Roth/MKM lowers Cinemark stock price target to $34 on softer Q3 outlook
- Top 3 Tech And Telecom Stocks That Could Blast Off In Q3 - Cinemark Holdings (NYSE:CNK), Marcus (NYSE:MCS)
- Cinemark Holdings, Inc. 2025 Q2 - Results - Earnings Call Presentation (NYSE:CNK)
- Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (CNK) Q2 2025 Earnings Call Transcript
- Here's What Key Metrics Tell Us About Cinemark (CNK) Q2 Earnings
- What's Going On With Cinemark Holdings Stock Friday? - Cinemark Holdings (NYSE:CNK)
- Cinemark Holdings (CNK) Q2 Earnings and Revenues Lag Estimates
- Cinemark shares fall over 2% as revenue misses estimates despite strong box office
- Cinemark earnings missed by $0.08, revenue fell short of estimates
- Cinemark Q2 2025 slides: Record EBITDA and market share gains highlight recovery
- Exxon, Chevron, Linde, and more set to report earnings Friday
- TKO Group Holdings (TKO) Earnings Expected to Grow: What to Know Ahead of Next Week's Release
1日のレンジ
27.74 28.37
1年のレンジ
23.12 36.29
- 以前の終値
- 28.28
- 始値
- 28.23
- 買値
- 27.89
- 買値
- 28.19
- 安値
- 27.74
- 高値
- 28.37
- 出来高
- 5.925 K
- 1日の変化
- -1.38%
- 1ヶ月の変化
- 8.56%
- 6ヶ月の変化
- 12.10%
- 1年の変化
- 0.11%
19 9月, 金曜日
17:00
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 416
17:00
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 539
19:30
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 261.7 K
19:30
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 81.8 K
19:30
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- -173.7 K
19:30
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 25.5 K