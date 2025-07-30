クォートセクション
通貨 / CNK
CNK: Cinemark Holdings Inc Cinemark Holdings Inc

27.89 USD 0.39 (1.38%)
セクター: 通信サービス ベース: US Dollar 利益通貨: US Dollar

CNKの今日の為替レートは、-1.38%変化しました。日中、通貨は1あたり27.74の安値と28.37の高値で取引されました。

Cinemark Holdings Inc Cinemark Holdings Incダイナミクスに従います。リアルタイムの相場は、市場の変化に迅速に対応するのに役立ちます。 異なる時間枠に切り替えることで、為替レートの傾向とダイナミクスを分、時間、日、週、月単位で監視できます。この情報を使用して、市場の変化を予測し、十分な情報に基づいて取引を決定してください。

1日のレンジ
27.74 28.37
1年のレンジ
23.12 36.29
以前の終値
28.28
始値
28.23
買値
27.89
買値
28.19
安値
27.74
高値
28.37
出来高
5.925 K
1日の変化
-1.38%
1ヶ月の変化
8.56%
6ヶ月の変化
12.10%
1年の変化
0.11%
19 9月, 金曜日
17:00
USD
ベーカー・ヒューズ社発表の米石油採掘装置（リグ）稼働数
実際
期待
416
17:00
USD
ベーカー・ヒューズ社発表の米石油採掘装置(リグ)稼働数
実際
期待
539
19:30
USD
CFTC金投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
261.7 K
19:30
USD
CFTC原油投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
81.8 K
19:30
USD
CFTC金投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
-173.7 K
19:30
USD
CFTC Nasdaq 100投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
25.5 K