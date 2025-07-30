Währungen / CNK
CNK: Cinemark Holdings Inc Cinemark Holdings Inc
27.89 USD 0.39 (1.38%)
Sektor: Kommunikationsdienste Basis: US Dollar Gewinnwährung: US Dollar
Der Wechselkurs von CNK hat sich für heute um -1.38% verändert. Im Laufe des Tages wurde das Instrument von einem Tief von 27.74 bis zu einem Hoch von 28.37 gehandelt.
Verfolgen Sie die Cinemark Holdings Inc Cinemark Holdings Inc-Dynamik. Mit Echtzeit-Kursen können Sie schnell auf Marktveränderungen reagieren. Indem Sie zwischen verschiedenen Zeitrahmen wechseln, können Sie Kurstrends und -dynamik nach Minuten, Stunden, Tagen, Wochen und Monaten verfolgen. Nutzen Sie diese Informationen, um Marktveränderungen vorherzusagen und fundierte Handelsentscheidungen zu treffen.
Tagesspanne
27.74 28.37
Jahresspanne
23.12 36.29
- Vorheriger Schlusskurs
- 28.28
- Eröffnung
- 28.23
- Bid
- 27.89
- Ask
- 28.19
- Tief
- 27.74
- Hoch
- 28.37
- Volumen
- 5.925 K
- Tagesänderung
- -1.38%
- Monatsänderung
- 8.56%
- 6-Monatsänderung
- 12.10%
- Jahresänderung
- 0.11%
