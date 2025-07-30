Divisas / CNK
CNK: Cinemark Holdings Inc Cinemark Holdings Inc
28.28 USD 0.28 (0.98%)
Sector: Servicios de Comunicación Básica: US Dollar Divisa de beneficio: US Dollar
El tipo de cambio de CNK de hoy ha cambiado un -0.98%. En este caso, el precio mínimo en el mercado ha alcanzado 27.98, mientras que el máximo ha alcanzado 28.65.
Siga la dinámica de la pareja de divisas Cinemark Holdings Inc Cinemark Holdings Inc. El gráfico histórico le mostrará cómo ha cambiado el precio de %AssetName% en el pasado. Alternando entre diferentes marcos temporales, podrá monitorear las tendencias y la dinámica del tipo de cambio por minutos, horas, días, semanas y meses. Use esta información para predecir los cambios en el mercado y tomar decisiones comerciales fundamentadas.
Rango diario
27.98 28.65
Rango anual
23.12 36.29
- Cierres anteriores
- 28.56
- Open
- 28.54
- Bid
- 28.28
- Ask
- 28.58
- Low
- 27.98
- High
- 28.65
- Volumen
- 5.868 K
- Cambio diario
- -0.98%
- Cambio mensual
- 10.08%
- Cambio a 6 meses
- 13.67%
- Cambio anual
- 1.51%
