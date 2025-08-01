Valute / CNK
CNK: Cinemark Holdings Inc Cinemark Holdings Inc
27.63 USD 0.26 (0.93%)
Settore: Servizi di Comunicazione Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar
Il tasso di cambio CNK ha avuto una variazione del -0.93% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 27.27 e ad un massimo di 28.02.
Segui le dinamiche di Cinemark Holdings Inc Cinemark Holdings Inc. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.
Intervallo Giornaliero
27.27 28.02
Intervallo Annuale
23.12 36.29
- Chiusura Precedente
- 27.89
- Apertura
- 27.82
- Bid
- 27.63
- Ask
- 27.93
- Minimo
- 27.27
- Massimo
- 28.02
- Volume
- 6.646 K
- Variazione giornaliera
- -0.93%
- Variazione Mensile
- 7.55%
- Variazione Semestrale
- 11.05%
- Variazione Annuale
- -0.83%
20 settembre, sabato