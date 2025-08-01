통화 / CNK
CNK: Cinemark Holdings Inc Cinemark Holdings Inc
27.63 USD 0.26 (0.93%)
부문: 커뮤니케이션 서비스 베이스: US Dollar 수익 통화: US Dollar
CNK 환율이 오늘 -0.93%로 변동했습니다. 당일 이 종목은 저가가 27.27이고 고가는 28.02이었습니다.
Cinemark Holdings Inc Cinemark Holdings Inc 변동을 참고하세요. 실시간 쿼트는 여러분이 시장 변동에 빠르게 대처하는데에 도움이 될 것입니다. 차트 주기를 전환하여 환율의 추세와 변동을 분, 시간, 일, 주 및 월별로 모니터링할 수 있습니다. 이 정보를 사용하여 시장 변화를 예측하고 정보에 입각한 거래 결정을 내리십시오.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
CNK News
- 테일러 스위프트, 씨네마크 극장에서 발매 기념 파티 개최
- Taylor Swift release party event coming to Cinemark theaters
- VCR: Consumer Discretionary Dashboard For September (NYSEARCA:VCR)
- Recliners, rumbles, and reboots: Theaters bet big on movie magic
- The Conjuring: Last Rites delivers record-breaking horror results for Cinemark
- Cinemark stock rating maintained at Buy by Benchmark despite Q3 box office weakness
- Cineplex jumps, Activist Windward sees 200% upside on buybacks and divestitures
- IYC: Consumer Discretionary Dashboard For August (NYSEARCA:IYC)
- Options Trade Targets Statistical Oddity in AMC and Cinemark (CNK) Stocks - TipRanks.com
- Cinemark Holdings enters agreements to unwind warrants tied to convertible notes
- Cinemark declares $0.08 quarterly dividend payable in September
- These are the ‘affordable luxuries’ even people trying to save money can’t resist splurging on
- Is AMC Stock Ready for a Hollywood Ending?
- Do Options Traders Know Something About Cinemark Stock We Don't?
- Roth/MKM lowers Cinemark stock price target to $34 on softer Q3 outlook
- Top 3 Tech And Telecom Stocks That Could Blast Off In Q3 - Cinemark Holdings (NYSE:CNK), Marcus (NYSE:MCS)
- Cinemark Holdings, Inc. 2025 Q2 - Results - Earnings Call Presentation (NYSE:CNK)
- Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (CNK) Q2 2025 Earnings Call Transcript
- Here's What Key Metrics Tell Us About Cinemark (CNK) Q2 Earnings
- What's Going On With Cinemark Holdings Stock Friday? - Cinemark Holdings (NYSE:CNK)
- Cinemark Holdings (CNK) Q2 Earnings and Revenues Lag Estimates
- Cinemark shares fall over 2% as revenue misses estimates despite strong box office
- Cinemark earnings missed by $0.08, revenue fell short of estimates
- Cinemark Q2 2025 slides: Record EBITDA and market share gains highlight recovery
일일 변동 비율
27.27 28.02
년간 변동
23.12 36.29
- 이전 종가
- 27.89
- 시가
- 27.82
- Bid
- 27.63
- Ask
- 27.93
- 저가
- 27.27
- 고가
- 28.02
- 볼륨
- 6.646 K
- 일일 변동
- -0.93%
- 월 변동
- 7.55%
- 6개월 변동
- 11.05%
- 년간 변동율
- -0.83%
19 9월, 금요일
17:00
USD
- 활동
- 418
- 예측값
- 훑어보기
- 416
17:00
USD
- 활동
- 542
- 예측값
- 훑어보기
- 539
19:30
USD
- 활동
- 266.4 K
- 예측값
- 훑어보기
- 261.7 K
19:30
USD
- 활동
- 98.7 K
- 예측값
- 훑어보기
- 81.8 K
19:30
USD
- 활동
- -225.1 K
- 예측값
- 훑어보기
- -173.7 K
19:30
USD
- 활동
- 17.8 K
- 예측값
- 훑어보기
- 25.5 K