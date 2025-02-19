通貨 / CMPX
CMPX: Compass Therapeutics Inc
3.68 USD 0.17 (4.84%)
セクター: ヘルスケア ベース: US Dollar 利益通貨: US Dollar
CMPXの今日の為替レートは、4.84%変化しました。日中、通貨は1あたり3.51の安値と3.71の高値で取引されました。
Compass Therapeutics Incダイナミクスに従います。リアルタイムの相場は、市場の変化に迅速に対応するのに役立ちます。 異なる時間枠に切り替えることで、為替レートの傾向とダイナミクスを分、時間、日、週、月単位で監視できます。この情報を使用して、市場の変化を予測し、十分な情報に基づいて取引を決定してください。
CMPX News
- Compass Therapeutics, Inc. (CMPX) Morgan Stanley 23rd Annual Global Healthcare Transcript
- Compass Therapeutics stock rating reiterated at Overweight by Piper Sandler
- Compass Therapeutics: Finding Their Way With More Positive Updates In BTC
- Compass Therapeutics prices $120 million public offering of common stock
- Compass Therapeutics announces public offering of common stock
- Guggenheim raises Compass Therapeutics stock price target on promising clinical data
- Compass Therapeutics stock holds Outperform rating at Raymond James
- Compass Therapeutics Posts Wider Q2 Loss
- Stifel reiterates Buy rating on Compass Therapeutics stock with $11 target
- Compass Therapeutics to Participate in the Jefferies Global Healthcare Conference
- Compass Therapeutics CEO acquires $21,100 in common stock
- Small Cap Compass Therapeutics Shares Positive Primary Goal Data From Pivotal Cancer Drug Study For Biliary Tract Cancer - Compass Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CMPX)
- Compass Therapeutics shares rise on pipeline progress
- Compass Therapeutics: Good Execution, Major Catalysts Ahead (NASDAQ:CMPX)
- This GE Vernova Analyst Begins Coverage On A Bullish Note; Here Are Top 5 Initiations For Wednesday - Candel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CADL), Compass Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CMPX)
1日のレンジ
3.51 3.71
1年のレンジ
1.27 4.08
- 以前の終値
- 3.51
- 始値
- 3.51
- 買値
- 3.68
- 買値
- 3.98
- 安値
- 3.51
- 高値
- 3.71
- 出来高
- 1.077 K
- 1日の変化
- 4.84%
- 1ヶ月の変化
- 6.67%
- 6ヶ月の変化
- 95.74%
- 1年の変化
- 90.67%
