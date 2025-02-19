クォートセクション
通貨 / CMPX
株に戻る

CMPX: Compass Therapeutics Inc

3.68 USD 0.17 (4.84%)
セクター: ヘルスケア ベース: US Dollar 利益通貨: US Dollar

CMPXの今日の為替レートは、4.84%変化しました。日中、通貨は1あたり3.51の安値と3.71の高値で取引されました。

Compass Therapeutics Incダイナミクスに従います。リアルタイムの相場は、市場の変化に迅速に対応するのに役立ちます。 異なる時間枠に切り替えることで、為替レートの傾向とダイナミクスを分、時間、日、週、月単位で監視できます。この情報を使用して、市場の変化を予測し、十分な情報に基づいて取引を決定してください。

全画面チャート
  • M5
  • M15
  • M30
  • H1
  • H4
  • D1
  • W1
  • MN

CMPX News

1日のレンジ
3.51 3.71
1年のレンジ
1.27 4.08
以前の終値
3.51
始値
3.51
買値
3.68
買値
3.98
安値
3.51
高値
3.71
出来高
1.077 K
1日の変化
4.84%
1ヶ月の変化
6.67%
6ヶ月の変化
95.74%
1年の変化
90.67%
19 9月, 金曜日
17:00
USD
ベーカー・ヒューズ社発表の米石油採掘装置（リグ）稼働数
実際
期待
416
17:00
USD
ベーカー・ヒューズ社発表の米石油採掘装置(リグ)稼働数
実際
期待
539
19:30
USD
CFTC金投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
261.7 K
19:30
USD
CFTC原油投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
81.8 K
19:30
USD
CFTC金投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
-173.7 K
19:30
USD
CFTC Nasdaq 100投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
25.5 K