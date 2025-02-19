Currencies / CMPX
- Overview
- US Stock Market
- Currencies
- Cryptocurrencies
- Metals
- Indexes
- Commodities
CMPX: Compass Therapeutics Inc
3.61 USD 0.08 (2.17%)
Sector: Healthcare Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar
CMPX exchange rate has changed by -2.17% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 3.61 and at a high of 3.77.
Follow Compass Therapeutics Inc dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
CMPX News
- Compass Therapeutics, Inc. (CMPX) Morgan Stanley 23rd Annual Global Healthcare Transcript
- Compass Therapeutics stock rating reiterated at Overweight by Piper Sandler
- Compass Therapeutics: Finding Their Way With More Positive Updates In BTC
- Compass Therapeutics prices $120 million public offering of common stock
- Compass Therapeutics announces public offering of common stock
- Guggenheim raises Compass Therapeutics stock price target on promising clinical data
- Compass Therapeutics stock holds Outperform rating at Raymond James
- Compass Therapeutics Posts Wider Q2 Loss
- Stifel reiterates Buy rating on Compass Therapeutics stock with $11 target
- Compass Therapeutics to Participate in the Jefferies Global Healthcare Conference
- Compass Therapeutics CEO acquires $21,100 in common stock
- Small Cap Compass Therapeutics Shares Positive Primary Goal Data From Pivotal Cancer Drug Study For Biliary Tract Cancer - Compass Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CMPX)
- Compass Therapeutics shares rise on pipeline progress
- Compass Therapeutics: Good Execution, Major Catalysts Ahead (NASDAQ:CMPX)
- This GE Vernova Analyst Begins Coverage On A Bullish Note; Here Are Top 5 Initiations For Wednesday - Candel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CADL), Compass Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CMPX)
Daily Range
3.61 3.77
Year Range
1.27 4.08
- Previous Close
- 3.69
- Open
- 3.67
- Bid
- 3.61
- Ask
- 3.91
- Low
- 3.61
- High
- 3.77
- Volume
- 1.648 K
- Daily Change
- -2.17%
- Month Change
- 4.64%
- 6 Months Change
- 92.02%
- Year Change
- 87.05%
16 September, Tuesday
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.6%
- Fcst
- -0.3%
- Prev
- 0.6%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- -0.2%
- Prev
- 0.5%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.3%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.1%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- -0.4%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.9%
- Fcst
- 1.6%
- Prev
- 1.4%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.2%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- Prev
- 0.1%
17:00
USD
- Act
- 4.613%
- Fcst
- Prev
- 4.876%