货币 / CMPX
CMPX: Compass Therapeutics Inc
3.61 USD 0.08 (2.17%)
版块: 医疗保健 基础: US Dollar 盈利货币: US Dollar
今日CMPX汇率已更改-2.17%。当日，交易品种以低点3.61和高点3.77进行交易。
关注Compass Therapeutics Inc动态。实时报价将帮助您快速应对市场变化。通过在不同的时间周期之间切换，您可以按分钟、小时、天、周和月监控汇率趋势和动态。使用这些信息来预测市场变化并做出明智的交易决策。
日范围
3.61 3.77
年范围
1.27 4.08
- 前一天收盘价
- 3.69
- 开盘价
- 3.67
- 卖价
- 3.61
- 买价
- 3.91
- 最低价
- 3.61
- 最高价
- 3.77
- 交易量
- 1.648 K
- 日变化
- -2.17%
- 月变化
- 4.64%
- 6个月变化
- 92.02%
- 年变化
- 87.05%
