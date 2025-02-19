Moedas / CMPX
- Visão do mercado
- Ações
- Moedas
- Criptomoedas
- Metais
- Índices
- Mercadorias
CMPX: Compass Therapeutics Inc
3.51 USD 0.10 (2.77%)
Setor: Cuidados de saúde Base: US Dollar Moeda de lucro: US Dollar
A taxa do CMPX para hoje mudou para -2.77%. Paralelamente, o preço mais baixo no mercado atingiu 3.49 e o mais alto foi 3.65.
Veja a dinâmica do par de moedas Compass Therapeutics Inc. As cotações em tempo real ajudam a reagir rapidamente aos movimentos do mercado. Ao alternar entre os diferentes períodos de tempo, você pode monitorar tendências e movimentos de preços por minuto, hora, dia, semana ou mês. Use estas informações para prever os movimentos do mercado e tomar decisões de negociação informadas.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
CMPX Notícias
- Compass Therapeutics, Inc. (CMPX) Morgan Stanley 23rd Annual Global Healthcare Transcript
- Compass Therapeutics stock rating reiterated at Overweight by Piper Sandler
- Compass Therapeutics: Finding Their Way With More Positive Updates In BTC
- Compass Therapeutics prices $120 million public offering of common stock
- Compass Therapeutics announces public offering of common stock
- Guggenheim raises Compass Therapeutics stock price target on promising clinical data
- Compass Therapeutics stock holds Outperform rating at Raymond James
- Compass Therapeutics Posts Wider Q2 Loss
- Stifel reiterates Buy rating on Compass Therapeutics stock with $11 target
- Compass Therapeutics to Participate in the Jefferies Global Healthcare Conference
- Compass Therapeutics CEO acquires $21,100 in common stock
- Small Cap Compass Therapeutics Shares Positive Primary Goal Data From Pivotal Cancer Drug Study For Biliary Tract Cancer - Compass Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CMPX)
- Compass Therapeutics shares rise on pipeline progress
- Compass Therapeutics: Good Execution, Major Catalysts Ahead (NASDAQ:CMPX)
- This GE Vernova Analyst Begins Coverage On A Bullish Note; Here Are Top 5 Initiations For Wednesday - Candel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CADL), Compass Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CMPX)
Faixa diária
3.49 3.65
Faixa anual
1.27 4.08
- Fechamento anterior
- 3.61
- Open
- 3.60
- Bid
- 3.51
- Ask
- 3.81
- Low
- 3.49
- High
- 3.65
- Volume
- 1.438 K
- Mudança diária
- -2.77%
- Mudança mensal
- 1.74%
- Mudança de 6 meses
- 86.70%
- Mudança anual
- 81.87%
18 setembro, quinta-feira
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 23.2
- Projeç.
- 3.7
- Prév.
- -0.3
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 5.6
- Projeç.
- 7.6
- Prév.
- 5.9
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 231 mil
- Projeç.
- 282 mil
- Prév.
- 264 mil
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 1.920 milh
- Projeç.
- 1.935 milh
- Prév.
- 1.927 milh
14:00
USD
- Atu.
- -0.5%
- Projeç.
- -0.2%
- Prév.
- -0.1%
17:00
USD
- Atu.
- 1.734%
- Projeç.
- Prév.
- 1.985%
20:00
USD
- Atu.
-
- Projeç.
- $123.1 bilh
- Prév.
- $150.8 bilh