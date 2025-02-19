Währungen / CMPX
CMPX: Compass Therapeutics Inc
3.55 USD 0.13 (3.53%)
Sektor: Gesundheitswesen Basis: US Dollar Gewinnwährung: US Dollar
Der Wechselkurs von CMPX hat sich für heute um -3.53% verändert. Im Laufe des Tages wurde das Instrument von einem Tief von 3.55 bis zu einem Hoch von 3.81 gehandelt.
Verfolgen Sie die Compass Therapeutics Inc-Dynamik. Mit Echtzeit-Kursen können Sie schnell auf Marktveränderungen reagieren. Indem Sie zwischen verschiedenen Zeitrahmen wechseln, können Sie Kurstrends und -dynamik nach Minuten, Stunden, Tagen, Wochen und Monaten verfolgen. Nutzen Sie diese Informationen, um Marktveränderungen vorherzusagen und fundierte Handelsentscheidungen zu treffen.
Tagesspanne
3.55 3.81
Jahresspanne
1.27 4.08
- Vorheriger Schlusskurs
- 3.68
- Eröffnung
- 3.80
- Bid
- 3.55
- Ask
- 3.85
- Tief
- 3.55
- Hoch
- 3.81
- Volumen
- 690
- Tagesänderung
- -3.53%
- Monatsänderung
- 2.90%
- 6-Monatsänderung
- 88.83%
- Jahresänderung
- 83.94%
19 September, Freitag
17:00
USD
- Akt
-
- Erw
- Vorh
- 416
17:00
USD
- Akt
-
- Erw
- Vorh
- 539
19:30
USD
- Akt
-
- Erw
- Vorh
- 261.7 K
19:30
USD
- Akt
-
- Erw
- Vorh
- 81.8 K
19:30
USD
- Akt
-
- Erw
- Vorh
- -173.7 K
19:30
USD
- Akt
-
- Erw
- Vorh
- 25.5 K