BURU: Nuburu Inc
0.15 USD 0.01 (7.14%)
セクター: 産業 ベース: US Dollar 利益通貨: US Dollar
BURUの今日の為替レートは、7.14%変化しました。日中、通貨は1あたり0.14の安値と0.15の高値で取引されました。
Nuburu Incダイナミクスに従います。リアルタイムの相場は、市場の変化に迅速に対応するのに役立ちます。 異なる時間枠に切り替えることで、為替レートの傾向とダイナミクスを分、時間、日、週、月単位で監視できます。この情報を使用して、市場の変化を予測し、十分な情報に基づいて取引を決定してください。
BURU News
- Nuburu、買収資金調達のため1200万ドルの公募を完了
- NUBURU completes $12 million public offering to fund acquisitions
- Nuburu、買収計画資金調達のため1200万ドルの公募を完了
- Nuburu closes $12 million public offering to fund acquisition plans
- Supply@ME Capital、Nuburuからの200万ドルの資金調達を待機中
- Supply@ME Capital awaits $2 million funding tranche from Nuburu
- Nuburu、防衛戦略資金調達のため1200万ドルの公募を実施
- NUBURU prices $12 million public offering to fund defense strategy
- Nuburu outlines plans for defense & security hub in letter to shareholders
- Nuburu stock soars after modified Tekne acquisition terms
- Nuburu completes first step in phased acquisition of Tekne
- Nuburu clarifies Tekne acquisition will proceed in phases
- NYSE American accepts NUBURU’s compliance plan, extends listing
- Nuburu stockholders approve share increase and reverse split at annual meeting
- Nuburu stockholders approve financing strategy for defense-tech pivot
- Supply@ME Capital receives delayed $300,000 funding tranche from Nuburu
- Nuburu reports progress on Tekne acquisition for defense hub
- Supply@ME Capital amends funding facility with Nuburu
- NUBURU eyes Tekne acquisition to bolster defense tech
- NUBURU Reveals Its Strategic Trajectory in the Defense Sector
1日のレンジ
0.14 0.15
1年のレンジ
0.12 1.53
- 以前の終値
- 0.14
- 始値
- 0.14
- 買値
- 0.15
- 買値
- 0.45
- 安値
- 0.14
- 高値
- 0.15
- 出来高
- 6.043 K
- 1日の変化
- 7.14%
- 1ヶ月の変化
- -6.25%
- 6ヶ月の変化
- -28.57%
- 1年の変化
- -71.15%
