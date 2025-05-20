통화 / BURU
BURU: Nuburu Inc
0.14 USD 0.01 (6.67%)
부문: 공업 베이스: US Dollar 수익 통화: US Dollar
BURU 환율이 오늘 -6.67%로 변동했습니다. 당일 이 종목은 저가가 0.13이고 고가는 0.15이었습니다.
Nuburu Inc 변동을 참고하세요. 실시간 쿼트는 여러분이 시장 변동에 빠르게 대처하는데에 도움이 될 것입니다. 차트 주기를 전환하여 환율의 추세와 변동을 분, 시간, 일, 주 및 월별로 모니터링할 수 있습니다. 이 정보를 사용하여 시장 변화를 예측하고 정보에 입각한 거래 결정을 내리십시오.
일일 변동 비율
0.13 0.15
년간 변동
0.12 1.53
- 이전 종가
- 0.15
- 시가
- 0.14
- Bid
- 0.14
- Ask
- 0.44
- 저가
- 0.13
- 고가
- 0.15
- 볼륨
- 3.780 K
- 일일 변동
- -6.67%
- 월 변동
- -12.50%
- 6개월 변동
- -33.33%
- 년간 변동율
- -73.08%
20 9월, 토요일