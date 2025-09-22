クォートセクション
通貨 / BIL
BIL: SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF

91.75 USD 0.01 (0.01%)
セクター: 金融 ベース: US Dollar 利益通貨: US Dollar

BILの今日の為替レートは、0.01%変化しました。日中、通貨は1あたり91.75の安値と91.76の高値で取引されました。

SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETFダイナミクスに従います。リアルタイムの相場は、市場の変化に迅速に対応するのに役立ちます。 異なる時間枠に切り替えることで、為替レートの傾向とダイナミクスを分、時間、日、週、月単位で監視できます。この情報を使用して、市場の変化を予測し、十分な情報に基づいて取引を決定してください。

よくあるご質問

BIL株の現在の価格は？

SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETFの株価は本日91.75です。0.01%内で取引され、前日の終値は91.74、取引量は4577に達しました。BILのライブ価格チャートで最新情報を確認できます。

SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETFの株は配当を出しますか？

SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETFの現在の価格は91.75です。配当方針は会社によりますが、投資家は0.32%やUSDにも注目します。BILの動きはライブチャートで確認できます。

BIL株を買う方法は？

SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETFの株は現在91.75で購入可能です。注文は通常91.75または92.05付近で行われ、4577や0.00%が市場の動きを示します。BILの最新情報はライブチャートで確認できます。

BIL株に投資する方法は？

SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETFへの投資では、年間の値幅91.29 - 91.80と現在の91.75を考慮します。注文は多くの場合91.75や92.05で行われる前に、0.32%や0.35%と比較されます。BILの価格と日次変動はライブチャートで確認できます。

SPDR(R) Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETFの株の最高値は？

SPDR(R) Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETFの過去1年の最高値は91.80でした。91.29 - 91.80内で株価は大きく変動し、91.74と比較することでレジスタンスレベルを確認できます。SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETFのパフォーマンスはライブチャートで確認できます。

SPDR(R) Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETFの株の最低値は？

SPDR(R) Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF(BIL)の年間最安値は91.29でした。現在の91.75や91.29 - 91.80と比較することで、長期的なエントリーポイントを把握できます。BILの動きはライブチャートで確認できます。

BILの株式分割はいつ行われましたか？

SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETFは過去に株式分割を行っています。これらの変化は、、91.74、0.32%に企業行動後の影響として反映されます。

1日のレンジ
91.75 91.76
1年のレンジ
91.29 91.80
以前の終値
91.74
始値
91.75
買値
91.75
買値
92.05
安値
91.75
高値
91.76
出来高
4.577 K
1日の変化
0.01%
1ヶ月の変化
0.32%
6ヶ月の変化
0.35%
1年の変化
0.32%
30 9月, 火曜日
10:00
USD
FRB Jefferson理事発言
実際
期待
13:00
USD
S&P/ケース・シラー住宅価格総合指数-20前年比
実際
1.8%
期待
1.7%
2.1%
13:00
USD
S&P/ケース・シラー住宅価格総合指数-20n.s.a前月比
実際
-0.3%
期待
-0.4%
0.0%
13:45
USD
MNIシカゴ景気指標
実際
期待
45.8
41.5
14:00
USD
JOLTS求人労働異動調査
実際
期待
7.326 M
7.181 M
14:00
USD
CB消費者信頼感指標
実際
94.2
期待
100.7
97.8