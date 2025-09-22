- Overview
- US Stock Market
- Currencies
- Cryptocurrencies
- Metals
- Indexes
- Commodities
BIL: SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF
BIL exchange rate has changed by 0.01% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 91.75 and at a high of 91.76.
Follow SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
BIL News
- Rates Spark: Tight Timelines For Dutch Pension Reforms
- Weekly Treasury Simulation, Sept. 26: Most Likely Level For 3-Month Bill Rate In 10 Years
- Jobs Report In Focus As Fed Signals More Rate Cuts
- Inflation Still Over Target In August
- Core PCE Inflation Holds Steady At 2.9% In August, As Expected
- U.S. Core PCE Inflation Rises As Expected
- CRE In An Easing Cycle: Why Long Rates Matter More Than The Fed
- Above The Noise: Rate Cuts, Productivity Gains, And Gold Surge
- 13-Week Money Supply Grows By 3.7% Following Seasonal Trend
- Analyzing A New Direction For The Federal Reserve
- Q2 GDP Growth Revised Up, Stronger Consumer Spending & Private Fixed Investment
- How Does The Federal Reserve Set Interest Rates?
- Singularity And The Buzzard
- Powell Discovers Valuations
- More Fed Interest Rate Cuts: Yielding Independence To Stay Independent
- Rates Spark: Will German And French PMIs Keep Our Bearish Rates Outlook Supported?
- Weekly Commentary: The Fed, 3rd Mandate, And 1st Amendment
- Weekly Treasury Simulation, September 19: Fed Rate Changes Are The Tail, Not The Dog
- Could Rate Cuts, Economic Resiliency Spark An End-Of-Year Rally?
- Gold As Insurance, And Fed Rate Cuts
- The Economic Hippocratic Oath
- The U.S. Exceptionalism Mall Map: 'You Are Here'
- Central Banks Struggle To Regain The Rates Narrative
- Longer-Term Treasury Yields And Mortgage Rates Jump After Rate Cut, Yield Curve Steepens
Frequently Asked Questions
What is BIL stock price today?
SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF stock is priced at 91.75 today. It trades within 0.01%, yesterday's close was 91.74, and trading volume reached 8738. The live price chart of BIL shows these updates.
Does SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF stock pay dividends?
SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF is currently valued at 91.75. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 0.32% and USD. View the chart live to track BIL movements.
How to buy BIL stock?
You can buy SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF shares at the current price of 91.75. Orders are usually placed near 91.75 or 92.05, while 8738 and 0.00% show market activity. Follow BIL updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into BIL stock?
Investing in SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF involves considering the yearly range 91.29 - 91.80 and current price 91.75. Many compare 0.32% and 0.35% before placing orders at 91.75 or 92.05. Explore the BIL price chart live with daily changes.
What are SPDR(R) Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF stock highest prices?
The highest price of SPDR(R) Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF in the past year was 91.80. Within 91.29 - 91.80, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 91.74 helps spot resistance levels. Track SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF performance using the live chart.
What are SPDR(R) Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of SPDR(R) Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF (BIL) over the year was 91.29. Comparing it with the current 91.75 and 91.29 - 91.80 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch BIL moves on the chart live for more details.
When did BIL stock split?
SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 91.74, and 0.32% after corporate actions.
- Previous Close
- 91.74
- Open
- 91.75
- Bid
- 91.75
- Ask
- 92.05
- Low
- 91.75
- High
- 91.76
- Volume
- 8.738 K
- Daily Change
- 0.01%
- Month Change
- 0.32%
- 6 Months Change
- 0.35%
- Year Change
- 0.32%
- Act
-
- Fcst
- Prev
- Act
- 1.8%
- Fcst
- 1.7%
- Prev
- 2.1%
- Act
- -0.3%
- Fcst
- -0.4%
- Prev
- 0.0%
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 45.8
- Prev
- 41.5
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 7.326 M
- Prev
- 7.181 M
- Act
- 94.2
- Fcst
- 100.7
- Prev
- 97.8