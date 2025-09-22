QuotesSections
Currencies / BIL
BIL: SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF

91.75 USD 0.01 (0.01%)
Sector: Financial Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar

BIL exchange rate has changed by 0.01% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 91.75 and at a high of 91.76.

Follow SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.

BIL News

Daily Range
91.75 91.76
Year Range
91.29 91.80
Previous Close
91.74
Open
91.75
Bid
91.75
Ask
92.05
Low
91.75
High
91.76
Volume
8.738 K
Daily Change
0.01%
Month Change
0.32%
6 Months Change
0.35%
Year Change
0.32%
30 September, Tuesday
10:00
USD
Fed Governor Jefferson Speech
Act
Fcst
Prev
13:00
USD
S&P/CS HPI Composite-20 y/y
Act
1.8%
Fcst
1.7%
Prev
2.1%
13:00
USD
S&P/CS HPI Composite-20 n.s.a. m/m
Act
-0.3%
Fcst
-0.4%
Prev
0.0%
13:45
USD
MNI Chicago Business Barometer
Act
Fcst
45.8
Prev
41.5
14:00
USD
JOLTS Job Openings
Act
Fcst
7.326 M
Prev
7.181 M
14:00
USD
CB Consumer Confidence Index
Act
94.2
Fcst
100.7
Prev
97.8