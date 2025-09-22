KotasyonBölümler
BIL: SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF

91.75 USD 0.01 (0.01%)
Sektör: Finansal Baz: US Dollar Kâr para birimi: US Dollar

BIL fiyatı bugün 0.01% değişti. Gün boyunca enstrüman, Düşük fiyatı olarak 91.75 ve Yüksek fiyatı olarak 91.76 aralığında işlem gördü.

SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF hareketlerini izleyin. Gerçek zamanlı fiyatlar, piyasa değişikliklerine hızlı bir şekilde tepki vermenize yardımcı olacaktır. Farklı zaman dilimleri arasında geçiş yaparak döviz kurunun trendlerini ve hareketlerini dakika, saat, gün, hafta ve ay bazında takip edebilirsiniz. Piyasa değişikliklerini tahmin etmek ve bilinçli alım-satım kararları vermek için bu bilgileri kullanın.

Sıkça sorulan sorular

What is BIL stock price today?

SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF stock is priced at 91.75 today. It trades within 0.01%, yesterday's close was 91.74, and trading volume reached 8738. The live price chart of BIL shows these updates.

Does SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF stock pay dividends?

SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF is currently valued at 91.75. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 0.32% and USD. View the chart live to track BIL movements.

How to buy BIL stock?

You can buy SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF shares at the current price of 91.75. Orders are usually placed near 91.75 or 92.05, while 8738 and 0.00% show market activity. Follow BIL updates on the live chart today.

How to invest into BIL stock?

Investing in SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF involves considering the yearly range 91.29 - 91.80 and current price 91.75. Many compare 0.32% and 0.35% before placing orders at 91.75 or 92.05. Explore the BIL price chart live with daily changes.

What are SPDR(R) Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF stock highest prices?

The highest price of SPDR(R) Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF in the past year was 91.80. Within 91.29 - 91.80, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 91.74 helps spot resistance levels. Track SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF performance using the live chart.

What are SPDR(R) Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF stock lowest prices?

The lowest price of SPDR(R) Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF (BIL) over the year was 91.29. Comparing it with the current 91.75 and 91.29 - 91.80 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch BIL moves on the chart live for more details.

When did BIL stock split?

SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 91.74, and 0.32% after corporate actions.

Günlük aralık
91.75 91.76
Yıllık aralık
91.29 91.80
Önceki kapanış
91.74
Açılış
91.75
Satış
91.75
Alış
92.05
Düşük
91.75
Yüksek
91.76
Hacim
8.738 K
Günlük değişim
0.01%
Aylık değişim
0.32%
6 aylık değişim
0.35%
Yıllık değişim
0.32%
