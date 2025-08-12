通貨 / BEN
BEN: Franklin Resources Inc
24.39 USD 0.18 (0.74%)
セクター: 金融 ベース: US Dollar 利益通貨: US Dollar
BENの今日の為替レートは、0.74%変化しました。日中、通貨は1あたり24.27の安値と24.52の高値で取引されました。
Franklin Resources Incダイナミクスに従います。リアルタイムの相場は、市場の変化に迅速に対応するのに役立ちます。 異なる時間枠に切り替えることで、為替レートの傾向とダイナミクスを分、時間、日、週、月単位で監視できます。この情報を使用して、市場の変化を予測し、十分な情報に基づいて取引を決定してください。
BEN News
- Franklin Resources stock partners with infrastructure managers to boost private wealth offerings
- DBS, Franklin Templeton, Ripple team up on tokenised money market fund trading
- Franklin Templeton Partners to Expand Private Infrastructure Access
- LAZ's August AUM Up 1.8% Sequentially: Will the Growth Trend Sustain?
- Victory Capital's August AUM Climbs 1.3% to $303.7B on Equity Gains
- Implied Volatility Surging for Franklin Stock Options
- Franklin's August AUM Rises on Market Gains Despite Outflows
- Franklin Templeton names Daniel Gamba as chief commercial officer
- Macquarie seeks to set up base in Saudi Arabia after preliminary deal with PIF
- Franklin Resources Q3: Fallout From Western Asset Continues (NYSE:BEN)
- Best Dividend Aristocrats For September 2025
- 69 August Aristocrats: Hormel Now 1 Of 2 Hot Dogs
- T. Rowe Price's AUM Climbs 6.9% in 1H 2025: What's Driving Growth?
- Lazard Gains 19% in 3 Months: Should You Buy the Stock Now?
- TD Cowen selects AMG, CG, MRX as top picks after Q2 earnings review
- Turning stocks and bonds into crypto-style trades won’t be happening soon. Here’s why.
- T. Rowe Price July AUM Balance Increases Sequentially, Net Flows Flat
- Lazard's July AUM Rises 2.1% on Net Inflows & Market Gains
- Is BLK's Absence in the XRP ETF Rush a Strategy or a Missed Prospect?
- Franklin Resources stock hits 52-week high at 25.82 USD
- Franklin Touches 52-Week High: How to Play the Stock Now?
- How One Big Private-Equity Fund Makes Its Numbers Incomprehensible
- Victory Capital's July AUM Edges Up to $299.8B on Equity Gains
- AllianceBernstein's July AUM Remain Stable on Upbeat Markets
24.27 24.52
16.27 26.07
- 24.21
- 24.35
- 24.39
- 24.69
- 24.27
- 24.52
- 4.376 K
- 0.74%
- -3.67%
- 27.03%
- 21.04%
18 9月, 木曜日
12:30
USD
- 実際
- 23.2
- 期待
- 3.7
- 前
- -0.3
12:30
USD
- 実際
- 5.6
- 期待
- 7.6
- 前
- 5.9
12:30
USD
- 実際
- 231 K
- 期待
- 282 K
- 前
- 264 K
12:30
USD
- 実際
- 1.920 M
- 期待
- 1.935 M
- 前
- 1.927 M
14:00
USD
- 実際
- -0.5%
- 期待
- -0.2%
- 前
- -0.1%
17:00
USD
- 実際
- 1.734%
- 期待
- 前
- 1.985%
20:00
USD
- 実際
- $49.2 B
- 期待
- $123.1 B
- 前
- $151.0 B